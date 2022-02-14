Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
02/14/2022 | 05:00am EST
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
14-Feb-2022 / 10:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 47 Interim Announcement
In the period from 7 February 2022 up to and including 11 February 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 2,773,848 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
07.02.2022
492,729
5.35095
08.02.2022
472,450
5.37899
09.02.2022
670,792
5.51938
10.02.2022
666,282
5.59018
11.02.2022
471,595
5.53138
In total
2,773,848
5.48460
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).