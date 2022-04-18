Log in
    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
Delayed Xetra  -  04/14 11:37:47 am EDT
5.010 EUR   +0.89%
09:41aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09:40aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/11AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

04/18/2022 | 09:41am EDT
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

18-Apr-2022 / 15:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 56 Interim Announcement

In the period from 11 April 2022 up to and including 15 April 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 365,369 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
11.04.2022 72,667 5.00440
12.04.2022 98,368 4.97307
13.04.2022 93,834 4.96175
14.04.2022 100,500 4.99534
15.04.2022 0 0.00000
In total 365,369 4.98250
 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 18 April 2022

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors
ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
Category Code: POS
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 156113
EQS News ID: 1329607

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1329607&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
