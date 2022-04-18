Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
04/18/2022 | 09:41am EDT
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
18-Apr-2022 / 15:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 56 Interim Announcement
In the period from 11 April 2022 up to and including 15 April 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 365,369 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
11.04.2022
72,667
5.00440
12.04.2022
98,368
4.97307
13.04.2022
93,834
4.96175
14.04.2022
100,500
4.99534
15.04.2022
0
0.00000
In total
365,369
4.98250
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).