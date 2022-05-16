Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ? 60 Interim Announcement



In the period from 9 May 2022 up to and including 13 May 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 540,803 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 09.05.2022 107,609 4.52229 10.05.2022 110,024 4.50737 11.05.2022 106,776 4.61935 12.05.2022 108,197 4.54866 13.05.2022 108,197 4.57616 In total 540,803 4.55450

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 16 May 2022

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors