Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aroundtown SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/16 06:12:15 am EDT
4.635 EUR   +0.78%
05:56aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:54aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/13AROUNDTOWN : Barclays remains a Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

05/16/2022 | 05:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ? 60 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

16.05.2022 / 11:53
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ? 60 Interim Announcement

In the period from 9 May 2022 up to and including 13 May 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 540,803 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
09.05.2022 107,609 4.52229
10.05.2022 110,024 4.50737
11.05.2022 106,776 4.61935
12.05.2022 108,197 4.54866
13.05.2022 108,197 4.57616
In total 540,803 4.55450
 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 16 May 2022

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors


16.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
40, Rue du Curé
L-1368 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1353217  16.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1353217&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about AROUNDTOWN SA
05:56aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:54aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/13AROUNDTOWN : Barclays remains a Sell rating
MD
05/09AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/09AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/06AROUNDTOWN : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/02AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/02AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/26AROUNDTOWN : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/25AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AROUNDTOWN SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 327 M 1 381 M 1 381 M
Net income 2022 853 M 888 M 888 M
Net Debt 2022 12 401 M 12 908 M 12 908 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,14x
Yield 2022 6,01%
Capitalization 5 075 M 5 283 M 5 283 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,2x
EV / Sales 2023 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 631
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart AROUNDTOWN SA
Duration : Period :
Aroundtown SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AROUNDTOWN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 4,60 €
Average target price 6,87 €
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barak Bar-Hen Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Eyal Ben David Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Cromme Chairman
Markus Leininger Independent Director
Markus Kreuter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AROUNDTOWN SA-13.55%5 283
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.63%34 700
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.25.68%32 347
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.05%30 704
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.14%29 256
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.23%28 061