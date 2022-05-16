Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
05/16/2022 | 05:56am EDT
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
16-May-2022 / 11:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ? 60 Interim Announcement
In the period from 9 May 2022 up to and including 13 May 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 540,803 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
09.05.2022
107,609
4.52229
10.05.2022
110,024
4.50737
11.05.2022
106,776
4.61935
12.05.2022
108,197
4.54866
13.05.2022
108,197
4.57616
In total
540,803
4.55450
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).