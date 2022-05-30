Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ? 62 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
30.05.2022 / 11:06
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ? 62 Interim Announcement
In the period from 23 May 2022 up to and including 27 May 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 671,909 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
23.05.2022
103,926
4.70452
24.05.2022
104,758
4.62536
25.05.2022
60,000
4.38031
26.05.2022
333,148
4.26335
27.05.2022
70,077
4.29818
In total
671,909
4.40210
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).