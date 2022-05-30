Log in
    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/30 05:52:38 am EDT
4.390 EUR   +1.41%
AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:08aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:34aAROUNDTOWN : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

05/30/2022 | 05:10am EDT
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

30-May-2022 / 11:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ? 62 Interim Announcement

In the period from 23 May 2022 up to and including 27 May 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 671,909 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
23.05.2022 103,926 4.70452
24.05.2022 104,758 4.62536
25.05.2022 60,000 4.38031
26.05.2022 333,148 4.26335
27.05.2022 70,077 4.29818
In total 671,909 4.40210
 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 30 May 2022

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors
ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
Category Code: POS
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 164994
EQS News ID: 1364089

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1364089&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
