    AT1   LU1673108936

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:02 2022-07-04 am EDT
2.962 EUR   -1.63%
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

07/04/2022 | 05:40am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 67 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

04.07.2022 / 11:38
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 67 Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 27 June 2022 up to and including 1 July 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 1,390,842 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

 

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

 

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
27.06.2022 81,300 3.64236
28.06.2022 80,847 3.64163
29.06.2022 145,762 3.40181
30.06.2022 879,188 3.04015
01.07.2022 203,745 3.02499
In total 1,390,842 3.14600

 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

 

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

 

Berlin, 4 July 2022

 

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors


04.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
40, Rue du Curé
L-1368 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1389883  04.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389883&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
