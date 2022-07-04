Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
07/04/2022 | 05:42am EDT
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
04-Jul-2022 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 67 Interim Announcement
In the period from 27 June 2022 up to and including 1 July 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 1,390,842 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
27.06.2022
81,300
3.64236
28.06.2022
80,847
3.64163
29.06.2022
145,762
3.40181
30.06.2022
879,188
3.04015
01.07.2022
203,745
3.02499
In total
1,390,842
3.14600
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).