Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aroundtown SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:16 2022-07-25 am EDT
3.094 EUR   -0.74%
05:45aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:43aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/20Aroundtown SA Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

07/25/2022 | 05:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

25-Jul-2022 / 11:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 70 Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 22 July 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 541,260 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

 

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

 

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
18.07.2022 102,041 3.00421
19.07.2022 101,138 3.00376
20.07.2022 140,176 3.05506
21.07.2022 97,858 2.97988
22.07.2022 100,047 3.08570
In total 541,260 3.02800

 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

 

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

 

Berlin, 25 July 2022

 

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors
ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
Category Code: POS
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 176977
EQS News ID: 1405147

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1405147&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about AROUNDTOWN SA
05:45aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:43aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/20Aroundtown SA Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging..
EQ
07/20AROUNDTOWN SA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/18AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/18AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/15Aroundtown SA announces results of Scrip Dividend
EQ
07/15Aroundtown SA announces results of Scrip Dividend
EQ
07/13AROUNDTOWN : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/12AROUNDTOWN : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AROUNDTOWN SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 479 M 1 512 M 1 512 M
Net income 2022 625 M 639 M 639 M
Net Debt 2022 13 336 M 13 633 M 13 633 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,12x
Yield 2022 7,61%
Capitalization 3 418 M 3 494 M 3 494 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 631
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart AROUNDTOWN SA
Duration : Period :
Aroundtown SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AROUNDTOWN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3,12 €
Average target price 5,82 €
Spread / Average Target 86,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barak Bar-Hen Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Eyal Ben David Chief Financial Officer
Markus Leininger Independent Director
Markus Kreuter Independent Director
Simone Runge-Brandner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AROUNDTOWN SA-41.41%3 494
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.81%33 598
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.16.20%29 912
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.29%29 119
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%27 711
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED12.51%25 626