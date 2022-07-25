Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
07/25/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
25-Jul-2022 / 11:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 70 Interim Announcement
In the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 22 July 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 541,260 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
18.07.2022
102,041
3.00421
19.07.2022
101,138
3.00376
20.07.2022
140,176
3.05506
21.07.2022
97,858
2.97988
22.07.2022
100,047
3.08570
In total
541,260
3.02800
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).