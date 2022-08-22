|
Aroundtown SA
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 74 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
22.08.2022 / 12:05 CET/CEST
In the period from 15 August 2022 up to and including 19 August 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 449,276 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
|Date
|Aggregate volume
|Weighted average price (EUR)
|15.08.2022
|86,475
|3.38610
|16.08.2022
|85,887
|3.37203
|17.08.2022
|89,259
|3.24521
|18.08.2022
|93,905
|3.20917
|19.08.2022
|93,750
|3.11618
|In total
|449,276
|3.26210
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.
Berlin, 22 August 2022
Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors
