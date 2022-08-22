Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aroundtown SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:19 2022-08-22 am EDT
3.031 EUR   -1.62%
06:08aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06:07aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/19AROUNDTOWN : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Summary 
Summary

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

08/22/2022 | 06:07am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 74 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

22.08.2022 / 12:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 74 Interim Announcement

In the period from 15 August 2022 up to and including 19 August 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 449,276 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
15.08.2022 86,475 3.38610
16.08.2022 85,887 3.37203
17.08.2022 89,259 3.24521
18.08.2022 93,905 3.20917
19.08.2022 93,750 3.11618
In total 449,276 3.26210

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 22 August 2022

Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors


22.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
40, Rue du Curé
L-1368 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1425201  22.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1425201&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
