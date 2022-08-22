Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
08/22/2022 | 06:08am EDT
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
22-Aug-2022 / 12:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 74 Interim Announcement
In the period from 15 August 2022 up to and including 19 August 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 449,276 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
15.08.2022
86,475
3.38610
16.08.2022
85,887
3.37203
17.08.2022
89,259
3.24521
18.08.2022
93,905
3.20917
19.08.2022
93,750
3.11618
In total
449,276
3.26210
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).