Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
09/19/2022 | 10:35am EDT
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
19-Sep-2022 / 16:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 78 Interim Announcement
In the period from 12 September 2022 up to and including 16 September 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 1,223,326 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
12.09.2022
104,443
2.90519
13.09.2022
102,000
2.84520
14.09.2022
108,535
2.71862
15.09.2022
111,157
2.64237
16.09.2022
797,191
2.59427
In total
1,223,326
2.65710
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).