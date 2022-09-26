Advanced search
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

09/26/2022 | 05:10am EDT
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

26-Sep-2022 / 11:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 79 Interim Announcement

 In the period from 19 September 2022 up to and including 23 September 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 2,873,874 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
19.09.2022 115,003 2.58648
20.09.2022 1,026,000 2.48631
21.09.2022 121,212 2.52115
22.09.2022 518,360 2.38065
23.09.2022 1,093,299 2.31465
In total 2,873,874 2.40740

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 26 September 2022

Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors
ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
Category Code: POS
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 190215
EQS News ID: 1449681

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1449681&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
