Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
09/26/2022 | 05:10am EDT
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
26-Sep-2022 / 11:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 79 Interim Announcement
In the period from 19 September 2022 up to and including 23 September 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 2,873,874 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
19.09.2022
115,003
2.58648
20.09.2022
1,026,000
2.48631
21.09.2022
121,212
2.52115
22.09.2022
518,360
2.38065
23.09.2022
1,093,299
2.31465
In total
2,873,874
2.40740
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).