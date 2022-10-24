Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
10/24/2022 | 05:04am EDT
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
24-Oct-2022 / 11:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 83 Interim Announcement
In the period from 17 October 2022 up to and including 21 October 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 3,940,869 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
17.10.2022
465,160
1.98206
18.10.2022
393,685
2.00113
19.10.2022
323,976
1.91393
20.10.2022
1,400,000
1.91677
21.10.2022
1,358,048
1.87958
In total
3,940,869
1.91990
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).