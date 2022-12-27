Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
12/27/2022 | 05:54am EST
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
27-Dec-2022 / 11:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 92 Interim Announcement
In the period from 19 December 2022 up to and including 23 December 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 784,775 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
19.12.2022
0
0
20.12.2022
784,775
2.14323
21.12.2022
0
0
22.12.2022
0
0
23.12.2022
0
0
In total
784,775
2.14320
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).