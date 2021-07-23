Log in
    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/23 01:03:24 pm
6.584 EUR   +1.17%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP

07/23/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
Aroundtown SA (IRSH) 
Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP 
23-Jul-2021 / 18:52 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED 
STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF 
APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS 
AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES ACCOUNTING CONSOLIDATION OF GCP 
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 23 July 2021. 
Following IFRS guidelines, Aroundtown ('the Company' or 'AT') announces that it has resolved upon the accounting 
consolidation of Grand City Properties S.A. ('GCP') in its financial statements starting from Q3 2021. The resolution 
follows a thorough analysis of several cumulative circumstances which, together, from an accounting perspective, 
resulted in treating AT's investment in GCP as a position of de facto control, as defined under IFRS. These 
circumstances included, among others, the increase in the holding in GCP to 44.3%, excluding shares GCP holds in 
treasury, the historical attendance levels in GCP's AGMs, and the current composition of GCP's shareholding structure. 
The consolidation is an accounting adjustment and does not represent any change in AT's holding rate of GCP. As AT's 
FFO already includes the relative share in GCP's FFO, there is no material change expected as a result from the 
consolidation to AT's 2021 FFO guidance. As of today, AT does not intend to make any changes to GCP's management or 
business, and AT and GCP management teams will continue to explore all avenues for potential common future synergy 
generation. 
About the Company 
Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and 
highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality 
properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL. 
Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws 
of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et 
des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 40, Rue du Curé, L-1368 Luxembourg, 
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. 
Contact 
Timothy Wright 
T: +352 288 313 
E: info@aroundtown.de 
www.aroundtown.de 
DISCLAIMER 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. 
THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES 
SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE SECURITIES ACT), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT 
REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE 
SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED AT AND IS ONLY BEING DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM TO (I) PERSONS WHO HAVE 
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND 
MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE ORDER), (II) HIGH NET WORTH ENTITIES, AND OTHER PERSONS TO WHOM 
IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49 OF THE ORDER, AND (III) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY 
OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS RELEVANT PERSONS). THIS 
COMMUNICATION MUST NOT BE READ, ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR 
INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN 
ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. 
IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (EEA) AND THE UNITED KINGDOM, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER IF MADE 
SUBSEQUENTLY IS DIRECTED ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE "QUALIFIED INVESTORS" WITHIN THE MEANING OF REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129, 
AS AMENDED (THE PROSPECTUS REGULATION) (QUALIFIED INVESTORS). ANY PERSON IN THE EEA OR THE UNITED KINGDOM WHO ACQUIRES 
THE SECURITIES IN ANY OFFER (AN INVESTOR) OR TO WHOM ANY OFFER OF THE SECURITIES IS MADE WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE 
REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT IT IS A QUALIFIED INVESTOR. ANY INVESTOR WILL ALSO BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED 
THAT ANY SECURITIES ACQUIRED BY IT IN THE OFFER HAVE NOT BEEN ACQUIRED ON BEHALF OF PERSONS IN THE EEA OR THE UNITED 
KINGDOM OTHER THAN QUALIFIED INVESTORS, NOR HAVE THE SECURITIES BEEN ACQUIRED WITH A VIEW TO THEIR OFFER OR RESALE IN 
THE EEA OR THE UNITED KINGDOM TO PERSONS WHERE THIS WOULD RESULT IN A REQUIREMENT FOR PUBLICATION BY AROUNDTOWN OR ANY 
OF THE MANAGERS OF A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 3 OF THE PROSPECTUS REGULATION. 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN PROJECTIONS OR ESTIMATES RELATING TO PLANS AND OBJECTIVES RELATING TO OUR FUTURE 
OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES, FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS, OR ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING OR RELATING TO ANY SUCH 
STATEMENTS, EACH OF WHICH CONSTITUTES A FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE 
BEYOND THE CONTROL OF AROUNDTOWN SA. ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY, DEPENDING ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, 
               XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, 
               CH0398677689, XS1857310814 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          IRSH 
LEI Code:      529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39 
Sequence No.:  118400 
EQS News ID:   1221434 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221434&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2021 12:52 ET (16:52 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 1 059 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
Net income 2021 619 M 728 M 728 M
Net Debt 2021 8 600 M 10 114 M 10 114 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 3,68%
Capitalization 7 566 M 8 900 M 8 898 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales 2022 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 711
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart AROUNDTOWN SA
Duration : Period :
Aroundtown SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AROUNDTOWN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,51 €
Average target price 7,46 €
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barak Bar-Hen Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Eyal Ben David Chief Financial Officer
Markus Leininger Independent Director
Markus Kreuter Independent Director
Axel Froese Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AROUNDTOWN SA6.34%9 478
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED15.40%44 019
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.74%34 970
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.72%30 457
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED9.25%25 862
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-23.04%25 366