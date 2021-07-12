Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information 12-Jul-2021 / 11:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 16 Interim Announcement In the period from 5 July 2021 up to and including 9 July 2021, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 1,362,318 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021. The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows: Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 05.07.2021 238,549 6.57496 06.07.2021 287,264 6.56427 07.07.2021 208,637 6.57863 08.07.2021 352,941 6.52520 09.07.2021 274,927 6.64140 In total 1,362,318 6.57378

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 12 July 2021

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors

