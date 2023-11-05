EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities



05.11.2023 / 19:39 CET/CEST

Standardformfornotificationofmajorholdings



Formtobeusedforthepurposesofnotifyingachangeinmajorholdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as “the Transparency Law” and “the Transparency Regulation”) (HOS-1 form)

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i Filing reference 5214 Submitted at (Luxembourg time) 2023-11-03 19:03 1. Identityoftheissuerortheunderlyingissuerofexistingsharestowhich voting rights are attachedii: Aroundtown SA 2. Reason for the notification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: JPMorgan Chase & Co. City and country of registered office (if applicable): Wilmington, Delaware, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s)v: J.P. Morgan Securities plc 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 2023-10-30 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

6.39

3.65

10.04

1,537,025,609 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.01 3.01 8.02 - 7. Notifieddetailsoftheresultingsituationonthedateonwhichthethreshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares (ISIN code if possible) Number of voting rights directix Number of voting rights indirectix % of voting rights directix % of voting rights indirectix LU1673108939 0 98,234,647 0.00 6.39 SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 98,234,647 6.39 B.1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted % of voting rights N/A B.2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/Conversion Periodxi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/11/2023 -

03/10/2028 CASH 55,947,844 3.64 Cash-settled Future 20/12/2023 CASH 245,800 0.01 SUBTOTAL B.2 56,193,644 3.65 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: See Separate organisational chart attached to the present notification.

N

°

Namexv % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both

Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column) N/A 9. In case of proxy voting: N/A 10. Additional informationxvi: Chain of controlled undertakings: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) Date: 2023-11-03 19:03 Notes i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings. ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). iii Other reason for the notification could bevoluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert. iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law; or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of the Transparency Law. As thedisclosure of casesof acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or differenttotal positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert. Inrelationtothetransactionsreferredtoinpoints(b)to(h)ofArticle9oftheTransparencyLaw,thefollowinglistisprovidedas indication of the persons who should be mentioned: in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rightsandisentitledtoexercisethemundertheagreementandthenaturalpersonorlegalentitywhoistransferring temporarilyforconsiderationthevotingrights; in the circumstances foreseen in letter(c) ofArticle 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entityholding the collateral,provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legalentitylodgingthecollateralunderthese conditions; in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entitywhoisdisposingofthevotingrightswhenthelifeinterestis created; in thecircumstancesforeseen inletter (e)of Article9 ofthatLaw, thecontrolling natural person or legal entity and, provided ithasanotificationdutyatanindividuallevelunderArticle8,underletters(a)to(d)ofArticle9ofthatLaworundera combinationofanyofthosesituations,thecontrolled undertaking; inthecircumstancesforeseeninletter(f)ofArticle9ofthatLaw,thedeposittakeroftheshares,ifhecanexercisethe voting rightsattached to thesharesdeposited withhimathisdiscretion,andthedepositor ofthesharesallowing thedeposit takerto exercisethevotingrightsathisdiscretion; in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

inthecircumstancesforeseen inletter(h)ofArticle9 ofthatLaw, theproxyholder,if hecan exercisethevoting rightsathis discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rightsat his discretion (e.g. management companies). v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9 of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings (e.g. identification of fundsmanaged by management companies). vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect. vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended. viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold. ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached 'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns – if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank. x Dateofmaturity/expirationofthefinancialinstrumenti.e.thedatewhenrighttoacquireshares ends. xi Ifthefinancialinstrumenthassuchaperiod–pleasespecifythisperiod–forexampleonceevery3monthsstartingfrom [date]. xii Incaseofcashsettledinstrumentsthenumberandpercentagesofvotingrightsistobepresentedonadelta-adjustedbasis(Article 12(2) of the Transparency Law). xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies. xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presentedinthecasesinwhich onlyonsubsidiarylevel athreshold iscrossedorreachedandthesubsidiaryundertaking disclosesthe notification as only then the market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of thecontrol chainshall beprovidedincolumn2,even ifthenumber ofthedirectlyheld voting rightsand/or financialinstrumentsisnot equal or higher thanthenotifiablethreshold. Columns3&4shall indicate theholdingsofthosepersonsorentitiesdirectlyholdingthe voting rights and/or financial instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold. xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves. xvi Example:Correctionofaprevious notification.

