    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
01:34 2022-12-12 pm EST
2.444 EUR   +2.35%
01:26pAroundtown SA will pay the perpetual notes' coupons due in December 2022 and January 2023
EQ
01:25pAroundtown SA will pay the perpetual notes' coupons due in December 2022 and January 2023
EQ
06:10aAroundtown Sa : Release of a capital market information
EQ
Aroundtown SA will pay the perpetual notes' coupons due in December 2022 and January 2023

12/12/2022 | 01:25pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Financing
Aroundtown SA will pay the perpetual notes’ coupons due in December 2022 and January 2023

12-Dec-2022 / 19:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation – MAR)

Issuer: Aroundtown SA
            ATF Netherlands B.V.

 

Aroundtown will pay the perpetual notes’ coupons due in December 2022 and January 2023.

Luxembourg, 12 December 2022 - The board of directors (the “Board”) of Aroundtown SA (“Aroundtown”) has decided today that Aroundtown and its subsidiary ATF Netherlands B.V., as the case may be, will not exercise its option to defer coupon payments under all of its outstanding perpetual notes that are scheduled for coupon payments in December 2022 and January 2023. The coupon payments relate to the following perpetual notes: ISIN XS2055106210, ISIN XS1508392625, ISIN XS1752984440 and ISIN XS2027946610.


Contact

Timothy Wright
T: +352 288 313
E: info@aroundtown.de
www.aroundtown.de


Important information:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The securities mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

If any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'contemplate', 'aim', 'assume' or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Aroundtown and the persons acting together with Aroundtown. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Aroundtown and the persons acting together with Aroundtown have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Aroundtown or the persons acting together with Aroundtown. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.

12-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 288 313
E-mail: info@aroundtown.de
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de
ISIN: LU1673108939, LU1673108939, XS2114459550, XS1508392625, XS1634523754, XS1752984440, XS2017788592, XS2027946610, XS2055106210, XS2287744721, XS1586386739, XS1639847760, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, AU3CB0252955, CA04269KAA12, XS1879567144, XS1877353786, XS1901137106, XS1905592546, CH0460054437, XS1961042915, XS1964701822, XS1966277748, XS1980255779, XS1999746370, XS2023872174, XS2023873149, XS2198981263, XS1843435501, XS2273810510, XS2421195848,
WKN: A2DW8Z, A1Z07A, A18V71, A180VY, A1839S, A1899S, A19LQR, A19QUX, A19Q3W, A19VK9, A19Z76, A19U7Q
Indices: MDAX, MSCI, STOXX Europe 600, S&P 350, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT, GPR 250
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1511021

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1511021  12-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1511021&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
