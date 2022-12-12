Aroundtown SA (IRSH)

Aroundtown SA will pay the perpetual notes’ coupons due in December 2022 and January 2023



12-Dec-2022 / 19:25 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation – MAR)

Issuer: Aroundtown SA

ATF Netherlands B.V.

Aroundtown will pay the perpetual notes’ coupons due in December 2022 and January 2023.

Luxembourg, 12 December 2022 - The board of directors (the “Board”) of Aroundtown SA (“Aroundtown”) has decided today that Aroundtown and its subsidiary ATF Netherlands B.V., as the case may be, will not exercise its option to defer coupon payments under all of its outstanding perpetual notes that are scheduled for coupon payments in December 2022 and January 2023. The coupon payments relate to the following perpetual notes: ISIN XS2055106210, ISIN XS1508392625, ISIN XS1752984440 and ISIN XS2027946610.



Contact

Timothy Wright

T: +352 288 313

E: info@aroundtown.de

www.aroundtown.de



Important information:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The securities mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

If any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'contemplate', 'aim', 'assume' or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Aroundtown and the persons acting together with Aroundtown. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Aroundtown and the persons acting together with Aroundtown have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Aroundtown or the persons acting together with Aroundtown. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.