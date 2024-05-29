FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Aroundtown shares came under pressure on Wednesday in a generally weak sector environment. The results, for which the company did not come in for any criticism in initial reactions, had less of an impact.

The share price fell by 4.2 percent to EUR 2.10 to just below the 21-day line, which describes the short-term trend. The shares of German competitors Vonovia and LEG lost up to two percent.

Real estate shares are under scrutiny due to figures on consumer prices in Germany. These are also important for the European Central Bank's interest rate decision next week. Real estate stocks are usually particularly sensitive to inflation and interest rate concerns due to their high borrowing requirements.

Goldman analyst Jonathan Kownator wrote in an initial reaction that Aroundtown's quarterly report is likely to have only a minor impact on share prices./tih/jha/