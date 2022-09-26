CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 79 Interim Announcement
In the period from 19 September 2022 up to and including 23 September 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 2,873,874 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
|Date
|Aggregate volume
|Weighted average price (EUR)
|19.09.2022
|115,003
|2.58648
|20.09.2022
|1,026,000
|2.48631
|21.09.2022
|121,212
|2.52115
|22.09.2022
|518,360
|2.38065
|23.09.2022
|1,093,299
|2.31465
|In total
|2,873,874
|2.40740
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.
Berlin, 26 September 2022
Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors