  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aroundtown SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:25 2022-10-24 am EDT
1.903 EUR   +0.48%
05:03aCms : Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/20Aroundtown Sa : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
10/20Dd : Aroundtown SA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

10/24/2022 | 05:03am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 83 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

24.10.2022 / 11:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 83 Interim Announcement

In the period from 17 October 2022 up to and including 21 October 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 3,940,869 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
17.10.2022 465,160 1.98206
18.10.2022 393,685 2.00113
19.10.2022 323,976 1.91393
20.10.2022 1,400,000 1.91677
21.10.2022 1,358,048 1.87958
In total 3,940,869 1.91990

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 24 October 2022

Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors


24.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1470359  24.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1470359&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AROUNDTOWN SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 497 M 1 468 M 1 468 M
Net income 2022 569 M 558 M 558 M
Net Debt 2022 13 144 M 12 891 M 12 891 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,95x
Yield 2022 12,6%
Capitalization 2 129 M 2 088 M 2 088 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 631
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart AROUNDTOWN SA
Duration : Period :
Aroundtown SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AROUNDTOWN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1,89 €
Average target price 4,70 €
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barak Bar-Hen Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Eyal Ben David Chief Financial Officer
Markus Leininger Independent Director
Markus Kreuter Independent Director
Simone Runge-Brandner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AROUNDTOWN SA-64.40%2 088
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.33%33 409
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.10.78%28 513
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.03%28 297
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.29%27 726
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.92%20 986