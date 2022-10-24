CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 83 Interim Announcement
In the period from 17 October 2022 up to and including 21 October 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 3,940,869 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
|Date
|Aggregate volume
|Weighted average price (EUR)
|17.10.2022
|465,160
|1.98206
|18.10.2022
|393,685
|2.00113
|19.10.2022
|323,976
|1.91393
|20.10.2022
|1,400,000
|1.91677
|21.10.2022
|1,358,048
|1.87958
|In total
|3,940,869
|1.91990
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.
Berlin, 24 October 2022
Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors