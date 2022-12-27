CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 92 Interim Announcement

In the period from 19 December 2022 up to and including 23 December 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 784,775 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 19.12.2022 0 0 20.12.2022 784,775 2.14323 21.12.2022 0 0 22.12.2022 0 0 23.12.2022 0 0 In total 784,775 2.14320

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 27 December 2022

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors