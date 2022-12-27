Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aroundtown SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:44 2022-12-27 am EST
2.149 EUR   +0.28%
05:54aAroundtown Sa : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:53aCms : Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/20Aroundtown SA notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

12/27/2022 | 05:53am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 92 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

27.12.2022 / 11:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 92 Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 19 December 2022 up to and including 23 December 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 784,775 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

 

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

 

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
19.12.2022 0 0
20.12.2022 784,775 2.14323
21.12.2022 0 0
22.12.2022 0 0
23.12.2022 0 0
In total 784,775 2.14320

 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

 

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

 

Berlin, 27 December 2022

 

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors


27.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1522181  27.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522181&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
