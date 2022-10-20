Advanced search
    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:44 2022-10-20 am EDT
1.957 EUR   +2.97%
10:31aAroundtown Sa : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
10:30aDd : Aroundtown SA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/17Aroundtown Sa : Release of a capital market information
EQ
DD: Aroundtown SA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/20/2022 | 10:30am EDT
Aroundtown SA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.10.2022 / 16:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)   Name1 Frank Roseen
 
2. Reason for the notification
a)   Position/status2 Member of the Board of Directors of Aroundtown SA
b)   Initial notification/Amendment3 Initial Notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)   Name4 Aroundtown SA
b)   LEI5 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
 
4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 Shares
  Identification code7 LU1673108939
b) Nature of the transaction8 Allocation of 150,367 shares under the company's share incentive plan
c)   Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
 1.00 € 150,367
d)   Aggregated information  
— Aggregated volume10 150,367
— Price11 EUR 150,367
e) Date of the transaction12 07-Feb-22
f) Place of transaction13 Outside a trading venue
       
       
       
    Date and signature

 


20.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

78969  20.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1468145&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
