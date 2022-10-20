DD: Aroundtown SA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Aroundtown SA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.10.2022 / 16:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 Frank Roseen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status2 Member of the Board of Directors of Aroundtown SA b) Initial notification/Amendment3 Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor a) Name4 Aroundtown SA b) LEI5 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 Shares Identification code7 LU1673108939 b) Nature of the transaction8 Allocation of 150,367 shares under the company's share incentive plan c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) 1.00 € 150,367 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume10 150,367 — Price11 EUR 150,367 e) Date of the transaction12 07-Feb-22 f) Place of transaction13 Outside a trading venue Date and signature

