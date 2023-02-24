DD: Aroundtown SA Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
Aroundtown SA Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.02.2023 / 10:48 CET/CEST
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Oschrie Massatschi
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status2
|Chief Capital Markets Officer (CCMO)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment3
|
Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Aroundtown SA
|b)
|LEI5
|529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument6
|
Shares
|Identification code7
|LU1673108939
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|
Acquisition
Allocation of 22,276 shares under the company's share incentive plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.00 €
|22276
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
|
|22276
|1 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|23 February 2023
|f)
|Place of transaction13
|XOFF ‐ Outside a trading venue
Date and signature: 24.02.2023
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aroundtown SA
|
|37, Boulevard Joseph II
|
|L-1840 Luxembourg
|
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|http://www.aroundtown.de
|
