  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aroundtown SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:02:38 2023-02-24 am EST
2.501 EUR   +0.20%
04:52aAroundtown SA Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
DD: Aroundtown SA Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
02/02STOCKS IN THE FOCUS: Hopes of a more lenient interest rate policy drive real estate values
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Aroundtown SA Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02/24/2023 | 04:50am EST
Aroundtown SA Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.02.2023 / 10:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)  Name1 Oschrie Massatschi

 

2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status2 Chief Capital Markets Officer (CCMO)
b) Initial notification/Amendment3  
Initial Notification

 

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)  Name4 Aroundtown SA
b)  LEI5 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39

 

4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument6		  
Shares
Identification code7 LU1673108939
b)  Nature of the transaction8  
 
Acquisition
Allocation of 22,276 shares under the company's share incentive plan
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 € 22276
d)  Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11		  
22276
1 EUR
e)  Date of the transaction12 23 February 2023
f)  Place of transaction13 XOFF ‐ Outside a trading venue

 

 

Date and signature: 24.02.2023                    

 

 


24.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

81103  24.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1568215&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AROUNDTOWN SA
