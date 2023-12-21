

Aroundtown SA Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.12.2023 / 16:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notificationandpublicdisclosureoftransactionsbypersons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (HOS-2 form)

Filing reference 5608 Submitted at 2023-12-21 16:11

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/person closely associated

Name1 Markus Kreuter

Reasonforthenotification

Position/status2 Member of the Board of Directors Initial notification/Amendment3 Initial notification

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name4 Aroundtown SA LEI5 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 1 each type of instrument; 2each type of transaction; 3each date; and 4each place where transactions have been conducted:

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 Shares Shares Identification code7 LU1673108939 Nature of the transaction8 Disposal Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) 2.38 EUR 8,000 (units) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume10 Price11

8,000 (units)

19,016 EUR Date of the transaction12 2023-12-21 Place of transaction13 Tradegate - XGRM

Date: 2023-12-21 16:11

Notes

1 For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.

2 For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO. For persons closely accociated:

An indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities;

Nameandpositionoftherelevantpersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities.

3 Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.

4 Fullnameoftheentity.

5 LegalEntityIdentifiercodeinaccordancewithISO17442LEIcode.

6 Indicationastothenatureofthe instrument:

A share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;

Anemissionallowance,anauctionproductbasedonanemissionallowanceoraderivative relatingtoanemissionallowance.

7 Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

8 Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article19(7)ofRegulation(EU)No596/2014.PursuanttoArticle19(6)(e)ofRegulation(EU)No596/2014,itshallbeindicatedwhether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme.

9 Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, …) on the same financial instrument or emissionallowance are executedonthe same day andonthe same placeof transaction,prices andvolumesof these transactions shallbereportedinthisfield,inatwocolumnsformaspresentedabove,insertingasmanylinesasneeded. Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 ofRegulation (EU) No 600/2014.

10 Thevolumesofmultipletransactionsareaggregatedwhenthesetransactions:

Relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;

Are of the same nature;

Are executed on the same day;

Andareexecutedonthesameplaceoftransaction.

Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

11 Price information:

In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction;

Incasethevolumesofmultipletransactionsareaggregated:theweightedaveragepriceoftheaggregatedtransactions.

Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

12 Dateoftheparticulardayofexecutionofthenotifiedtransaction.UsingtheISO8601dateformat:YYYY-MM-DD;UTCtime.

13 Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014oftheEuropeanParliamentandoftheCouncil withregardto regulatorytechnicalstandardsfor thereportingoftransactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues, please mention “outside a trading venue”.