Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aroundtown SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/19 05:17:56 am
6.441 EUR   -0.11%
05:08aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:07aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:07aDGAP-CMS  : Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-CMS : Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

04/19/2021 | 05:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the 
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation 
(EU) No 2016/1052 - 04 Interim Announcement 
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information 
2021-04-19 / 11:05 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) 
No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 
- 04 Interim Announcement 
In the period from 12 April 2021 up to and including 16 April 2021, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 1,976,175 
shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 
Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021. 
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the 
shares are as follows: 
Date          Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 
12.04.2021             291,910            6.34300 
13.04.2021             239,956            6.30313 
14.04.2021             351,997            6.38207 
15.04.2021             630,386            6.43289 
16.04.2021             461,926            6.43365 
In total             1,976,175            6.39498

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 19 April 2021

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-19 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Aroundtown SA 
              40, Rue du Curé 
              L-1368 Luxembourg 
              Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 
Internet:     http://www.aroundtown.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1186182 2021-04-19

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186182&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2021 05:06 ET (09:06 GMT)

All news about AROUNDTOWN SA
05:08aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:07aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:07aDGAP-CMS  : Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
DJ
03:59aGLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS  : Creates Independent Board Committee to Re..
MT
04/15Aroundtown chief capital markets officer massatschi tells reuters takeover bi..
RE
04/15AROUNDTOWN  : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/15ORIGINAL-RESEARCH  : Aroundtown SA (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy
DJ
04/14AROUNDTOWN  : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
04/14GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS  : Recommends 'No Action' On $1.9 Billion Ta..
MT
04/14German property giants make 1.6bn move for London's Globalworth
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 115 M 1 335 M 1 335 M
Net income 2021 591 M 707 M 707 M
Net Debt 2021 9 587 M 11 474 M 11 474 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 3,96%
Capitalization 7 453 M 8 928 M 8 920 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales 2022 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 711
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart AROUNDTOWN SA
Duration : Period :
Aroundtown SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AROUNDTOWN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 7,34 €
Last Close Price 6,45 €
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Barak Bar-Hen Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Eyal Ben David Chief Financial Officer
Markus Leininger Independent Director
Markus Kreuter Independent Director
Axel Froese Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AROUNDTOWN SA5.36%8 928
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.30%44 492
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED14.10%40 432
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.50%34 508
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED19.51%28 383
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-9.51%27 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ