DGAP-CMS : Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 12 Interim Announcement Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information 2021-06-14 / 10:43 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 12 Interim Announcement In the period from 7 June 2021 up to and including 11 June 2021, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 0 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021. The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows: Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 07.06.2021 0 0.00000 08.06.2021 0 0.00000 09.06.2021 0 0.00000 10.06.2021 0 0.00000 11.06.2021 0 0.00000 In total 0 0.00000

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 14 June 2021

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Aroundtown SA 40, Rue du Curé L-1368 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1207585 2021-06-14

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2021 04:43 ET (08:43 GMT)