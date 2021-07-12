Log in
    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report
DGAP-CMS : Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

07/12/2021 | 05:01am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the 
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation 
(EU) No 2016/1052 - 16 Interim Announcement 
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information 
2021-07-12 / 11:00 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with 
Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 16 Interim Announcement 
In the period from 5 July 2021 up to and including 9 July 2021, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 1,362,318 shares 
of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 
of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021. 
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the 
shares are as follows: 
Date          Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 
05.07.2021             238,549            6.57496 
06.07.2021             287,264            6.56427 
07.07.2021             208,637            6.57863 
08.07.2021             352,941            6.52520 
09.07.2021             274,927            6.64140 
In total             1,362,318            6.57378

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 12 July 2021

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Aroundtown SA 
              40, Rue du Curé 
              L-1368 Luxembourg 
              Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 
Internet:     http://www.aroundtown.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1217715 2021-07-12

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217715&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

