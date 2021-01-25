DGAP-PVR: Aroundtown SA notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11
January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
2021-01-25 / 18:50
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the competent authority)^i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached^ii:^
Aroundtown SA
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)^iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation^iv:^
Name: BlackRock, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Wilmington, DE, U.S.A.
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)^v:
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^vi:
21^st January 2021
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights
% of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of
attached to shares (total instruments in % (7.A + voting rights of
of 7.A) (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B) issuer^vii
7.B.2)
Resulting situation on the date on
which threshold was crossed or 5.01% 0.05% 5.05% 1,537,025,609
reached
Position of previous notification 4.98% 0.07% 5.05%
(if applicable)
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^viii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of Number of voting rights^ix % of voting rights
shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
ISIN code (if possible) (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109
2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) /EC)
LU1673108939 76,930,265 5.01%
SUBTOTAL A 76,930,265 5.01%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be
instrument date^x Conversion Period acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights
^xi converted.
Securities Lending N/A N/A 693,356 0.05%
SUBTOTAL B.1 693,356 0.05%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash settlement % of voting
instrument date^x Conversion ^xii Number of voting rights rights
Period ^xi
SUBTOTAL B.2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.^xiii
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity^xiv:
% of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals or
Name^xv or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable
notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold threshold
See
Attachment
9. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
10. Additional information^xvi:
Done at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. on 22^nd January 2021 Attachment to box 8:
II.8. Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
% of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through Total of both (if at
Name least held 2% or more) instruments (if at least held 2% or least held 2% or more)
more)
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management,
Inc.
BlackRock International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco
Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment
Management, LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management,
Inc.
BlackRock International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco
Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV
Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe
Limited
BlackRock Investment Management
(UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management,
Inc.
BlackRock International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty.
Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management
(Australia) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management,
Inc.
BlackRock International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco
Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV
Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock International Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management,
Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings
Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust
Company, National Association
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management,
Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings
Inc.
BlackRock Fund Advisors
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management,
Inc.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management,
Inc.
BlackRock International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco
Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock Asset Management
North Asia Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management,
Inc.
BlackRock International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco
Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV
Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe
Limited
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
BlackRock Asset Management
Deutschland AG
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management,
Inc.
BlackRock International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
BlackRock Asset Management
Canada Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management,
Inc.
BlackRock Capital Holdings,
Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management,
Inc.
BlackRock International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco
Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV
Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe
Limited
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management,
Inc.
BlackRock International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco
Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management,
Inc.
BlackRock International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco
Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV
Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe
Limited
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. Notes ^i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/ EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.
