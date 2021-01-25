Log in
DGAP-PVR: Aroundtown SA notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities

01/25/2021 | 12:52pm EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aroundtown SA 
Aroundtown SA notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 
January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities 
2021-01-25 / 18:50 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the competent authority)^i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached^ii:^ 
Aroundtown SA 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)^iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation^iv:^ 
Name: BlackRock, Inc.                           City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
                                                Wilmington, DE, U.S.A. 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)^v: 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^vi: 
21^st January 2021 
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                                                               % of voting rights 
                                      % of voting rights       through financial    Total of both  Total number of 
                                   attached to shares (total      instruments        in % (7.A +   voting rights of 
                                            of 7.A)            (total of 7.B.1 +         7.B)      issuer^vii 
                                                                     7.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or     5.01%                     0.05%                  5.05%          1,537,025,609 
reached 
Position of previous notification  4.98%                     0.07%                  5.05% 
(if applicable) 
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^viii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of           Number of voting rights^ix                  % of voting rights 
shares                         Direct               Indirect               Direct                   Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) (Art 9 of Directive   (Art 10 of Directive   (Art 9 of Directive  (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109 
                            2004/109/EC)          2004/109/EC)          2004/109/EC)                  /EC) 
LU1673108939                                 76,930,265                                   5.01% 
SUBTOTAL A                              76,930,265                                         5.01% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC 
Type of financial        Expiration    Exercise/         Number of voting rights that may be 
instrument               date^x        Conversion Period acquired if the instrument is exercised/    % of voting rights 
                                       ^xi               converted. 
Securities Lending       N/A           N/A               693,356                                     0.05% 
                                       SUBTOTAL B.1      693,356                                     0.05% 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC 
Type of financial      Expiration      Exercise/   Physical or cash settlement                           % of voting 
instrument             date^x          Conversion  ^xii                        Number of voting rights   rights 
                                       Period ^xi 
 
 
 
                                                   SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.^xiii 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity^xiv: 
              % of voting rights if it equals    % of voting rights through financial     Total of both if it equals or 
   Name^xv         or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than  is higher than the notifiable 
                   notifiable threshold                the notifiable threshold                     threshold 
See 
Attachment 
 
 
 
 
 
9. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
 
10. Additional information^xvi: 
Done at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. on 22^nd January 2021 Attachment to box 8:

II.8. Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity 

                                % of voting rights (if at       % of voting rights through       Total of both (if at 
Name                              least held 2% or more)   instruments (if at least held 2% or  least held 2% or more) 
                                                                          more) 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. 
BlackRock International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey International 
Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco 
Pte. Ltd. 
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 
BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l. 
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK 
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
Trident Merger, LLC 
BlackRock Investment 
Management, LLC 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. 
BlackRock International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey International 
Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco 
Limited 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV 
Limited 
BlackRock Group Limited 
BlackRock Finance Europe 
Limited 
BlackRock Investment Management 
(UK) Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. 
BlackRock International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey International 
Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. 
Ltd. 
BlackRock Investment Management 
(Australia) Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. 
BlackRock International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey International 
Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco 
Limited 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV 
Limited 
BlackRock Group Limited 
BlackRock International Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 
BlackRock Delaware Holdings 
Inc. 
BlackRock Institutional Trust 
Company, National Association 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 
BlackRock Delaware Holdings 
Inc. 
BlackRock Fund Advisors 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. 
BlackRock International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey International 
Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco 
Pte. Ltd. 
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 
BlackRock Asset Management 
North Asia Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. 
BlackRock International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey International 
Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco 
Limited 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV 
Limited 
BlackRock Group Limited 
BlackRock Finance Europe 
Limited 
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 
BlackRock Asset Management 
Deutschland AG 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. 
BlackRock International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey International 
Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 
BlackRock Asset Management 
Canada Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Capital Holdings, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Advisors, LLC 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. 
BlackRock International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey International 
Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco 
Limited 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV 
Limited 
BlackRock Group Limited 
BlackRock Finance Europe 
Limited 
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. 
BlackRock International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey International 
Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco 
Pte. Ltd. 
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. 
BlackRock International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey International 
Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco 
Limited 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV 
Limited 
BlackRock Group Limited 
BlackRock Finance Europe 
Limited 
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. Notes ^i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/ EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2021 12:51 ET (17:51 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AROUNDTOWN SA -3.50% 5.624 Delayed Quote.-4.77%
BLACKROCK, INC. -1.76% 722.67 Delayed Quote.1.87%
PVR LIMITED -3.74% 1462.8 Delayed Quote.15.11%
TRIDENT LIMITED -1.77% 13.88 End-of-day quote.40.49%
