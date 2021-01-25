DGAP-PVR: Aroundtown SA notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aroundtown SA Aroundtown SA notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities 2021-01-25 / 18:50 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the competent authority)^i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached^ii:^ Aroundtown SA 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)^iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation^iv:^ Name: BlackRock, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable): Wilmington, DE, U.S.A. 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)^v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^vi: 21^st January 2021 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total instruments in % (7.A + voting rights of of 7.A) (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B) issuer^vii 7.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 5.01% 0.05% 5.05% 1,537,025,609 reached Position of previous notification 4.98% 0.07% 5.05% (if applicable) 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^viii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights^ix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) /EC) LU1673108939 76,930,265 5.01% SUBTOTAL A 76,930,265 5.01% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be instrument date^x Conversion Period acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights ^xi converted. Securities Lending N/A N/A 693,356 0.05% SUBTOTAL B.1 693,356 0.05% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash settlement % of voting instrument date^x Conversion ^xii Number of voting rights rights Period ^xi SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.^xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity^xiv: % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals or Name^xv or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold threshold See Attachment 9. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 10. Additional information^xvi: Done at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. on 22^nd January 2021 Attachment to box 8:

II.8. Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

% of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through Total of both (if at Name least held 2% or more) instruments (if at least held 2% or least held 2% or more) more) BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock HK Holdco Limited BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l. BlackRock Japan Holdings GK BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. Trident Merger, LLC BlackRock Investment Management, LLC BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock International Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Fund Advisors BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock HK Holdco Limited BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Canada Holdings LP BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. BlackRock Advisors, LLC BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock (Singapore) Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. Notes ^i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/ EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

January 25, 2021 12:51 ET (17:51 GMT)