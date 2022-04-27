Arpak International Investments : Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months Ended

Arpak Internationa! Investments Ltd.

King's Arcade, 20-A, Markaz F-7, P.O. Box 1529, lslamabad

TEL : (051) 26s0805-7

The General Manager

Pahistan Stock Exchangc I-imited Stock )rxchangc Ruilding

Stock Ilxcl-range lload Karachi.

FAX : (051) 265128s-6

April 27, 2022

FINANCIAL RESULTS FORTHE OUARTERAND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31.2022

Denr Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in the meeting held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:00 am, has approved the Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended March 31, 2022.

T'hcsc Financial Results arc as follows

Incomc

Opcrating and general expcnscs Operating profit / (loss)

Bank charges

Share of (loss) /profit of Associated Companies - net of taxation Reversal / (provision made) for impairment in investment in an Associated Company

Profit / Qos$ beforc taxation 'l'axatior.r

Irrofit / (loss) aftcr taxaticxr

Earnings / (los$ pcr Share basic and diluted

Quarter ended

31 March, 2022

Nine months ended

31 N{arch, 2021

31 March, 2022

(3,275,094)

3,945,390

Rupees 3,133,420 10,844,246 (4,062,713) (10,854,553)

730,286 (1,437) 728,849

31 N{arch, 2021

9,178,944

(14,1e7,333)

(e29,2e3)

(4,0s1) (e33,344)

(10,307)

(5,020) (15,327)

(1,71 8,389)

(e,702) (1,728,091)

(6,102,293)

20,n2J90 14,748,746

(6,500,053)

(1 8,343,308) (25,716,705)

(7,605,760)

(89,905,257) (97,526,344)

26,126,1,88

(118,671,720) (,126,67 6,623)

(539,417)

(387,827)

(L,517,L49 (1,116,331)

1.4,209,329 (26164532:) (99,043,493 (127,792,960)

3.55

(6.s1)

(24.76)

(31.es)

Report for the nine months period ended March 31, 2022 of the Company will be submitted electronically as per PSX Notice No. PSX/N-5036, dated: September 03, 2018.

Secretary