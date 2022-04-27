Arpak International Investments : Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months Ended

Arpak Internationa! Investments Ltd.
King's Arcade, 20-A, Markaz F-7, P.O. Box 1529, lslamabad
TEL : (051) 26s0805-7
The General Manager
Pahistan Stock Exchangc I-imited Stock )rxchangc Ruilding
Stock Ilxcl-range lload Karachi.
FAX : (051) 265128s-6
.pi127 ,2022
FINANCIAL RESULTS FORTHE OUARTERAND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31.2022
Denr Sir,
\'e are plcascd to inform you that thc Board of L)irectors of the Oompany in the mccting hcld on We dncsdav, rpril 27 ,2022 at 11:00 am, has approvcd thc Financial Statcments of the Company for the quartcr aocl ninc months period clded March 31, 2022.
T'hcsc Financial Results arc as follows
Incomc
Opcrating and general expcnscs Operating profit / (loss)
Bank charges
Share of (los$ /profit of rssociatcd t )omprnics - nut uf rlxarion llcvcrsal / (provision madc) for impairmcnt in iflvestment in an Associated Oompanv
Profit / Qos$ beforc taxation 'l'axatior.r
Irrofit / (loss) aftcr taxaticxr
Earnings / (los$ pcr Share basic and diluted
'r'he
Quarter ended
31 March, 2022
Nine months ended
31 N{arch, 2021
31 March, 2022
(3,275,094)
3,945,390
Rupees 3,133,420 10,844,246 (4,062,713) (10,854,553)
730,286 (1,437) 728,849
31 N{arch, 2021
9,178,944
(14,1e7,333)
(e29,2e3)
(4,0s1) (e33,344)
(10,307)
(5,020) (15,327)
(1,71 8,389)
(e,702) (1,728,091)
(6,102,293)
20,n2J90 14,748,746
(6,500,053)
(1 8,343,308) (25,716,705)
(7,605,760)
(89,905,257) (97,526,344)
26,126,1,88
(118,671,720) (,126,67 6,623)
(539,417)
(387,827)
(L,517,L49 (1,116,331)
1.4,209,329 (26164532:) (99,043,493 (127,792,960)
3.55
(6.s1)
(24.76)
(31.es)
Report for thc ninc months period ended N{arch 31 , 2022 o[ the Company rvil] be submitted electrontcallv as pcr PSX Notice No. PSX/N-5036, datcd: Scptcmbcr 03, 2018.
Secretary