    ARPAK   PK0022201013

ARPAK INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(ARPAK)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
98.98 PKR   +4.76%
03:25aARPAK INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS : Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months Ended
PU
02/27Arpak International Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Arpak International Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
Arpak International Investments : Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months Ended

04/27/2022
Arpak Internationa! Investments Ltd.

King's Arcade, 20-A, Markaz F-7, P.O. Box 1529, lslamabad

TEL : (051) 26s0805-7

llcf: ,,rpaklPSX l7 to f 1,ur;.

The General Manager

Pahistan Stock Exchangc I-imited Stock )rxchangc Ruilding

Stock Ilxcl-range lload Karachi.

FAX : (051) 265128s-6

l--^c,5

----F<

.pi127 ,2022

FINANCIAL RESULTS FORTHE OUARTERAND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31.2022

Denr Sir,

\'e are plcascd to inform you that thc Board of L)irectors of the Oompany in the mccting hcld on We dncsdav, rpril 27 ,2022 at 11:00 am, has approvcd thc Financial Statcments of the Company for the quartcr aocl ninc months period clded March 31, 2022.

T'hcsc Financial Results arc as follows

Incomc

Opcrating and general expcnscs Operating profit / (loss)

Bank charges

Share of (los$ /profit of rssociatcd t )omprnics - nut uf rlxarion llcvcrsal / (provision madc) for impairmcnt in iflvestment in an Associated Oompanv

Profit / Qos$ beforc taxation 'l'axatior.r

Irrofit / (loss) aftcr taxaticxr

Earnings / (los$ pcr Share basic and diluted

'r'he

Quarter ended

31 March, 2022

Nine months ended

31 N{arch, 2021

31 March, 2022

(3,275,094)

3,945,390

Rupees 3,133,420 10,844,246 (4,062,713) (10,854,553)

730,286 (1,437) 728,849

31 N{arch, 2021

9,178,944

(14,1e7,333)

(e29,2e3)

(4,0s1) (e33,344)

(10,307)

(5,020) (15,327)

(1,71 8,389)

(e,702) (1,728,091)

(6,102,293)

20,n2J90 14,748,746

(6,500,053)

(1 8,343,308) (25,716,705)

(7,605,760)

(89,905,257) (97,526,344)

26,126,1,88

(118,671,720) (,126,67 6,623)

(539,417)

(387,827)

(L,517,L49 (1,116,331)

1.4,209,329 (26164532:) (99,043,493 (127,792,960)

3.55

(6.s1)

(24.76)

(31.es)

Report for thc ninc months period ended N{arch 31 , 2022 o[ the Company rvil] be submitted electrontcallv as pcr PSX Notice No. PSX/N-5036, datcd: Scptcmbcr 03, 2018.

Secretary

Disclaimer

Arpak International Investment Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
