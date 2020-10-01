Arq : Change in substantial holding from WAM and WAA 0 10/01/2020 | 05:25am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TO: ASX Company Announcements Office FROM: Wilson Asset Management Group DATE: 01 October 2020 NO OF PAGES: 7 (including this page) The Wilson Asset Management Groupdoes not beneficially own, and exerts no control or influence over,Webcentral Group Limited (ASX: WCG) shares in which members of the Wilson Asset Management Group are determined to hold an indirect deemed relevant interest in, in accordance with Section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001. As detailed in the enclosed notice, members of the Wilson Asset Management Group are determined to hold an indirect deemed relevant interest in WCG shares held by Keybridge Capital Limited (KBC). The Corporations Act determine these indirect deemed relevant interests to exist primarily as a result of the members of the Wilson Asset Management Group holding (in aggregate) voting power in excess of 20% in KBC. Members of the Wilson Asset Management Grouphave no direct interest in WCG. As a result of this indirect deemed relevant interest, and in accordance with Section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001, please find enclosed a Form 604 ‐ Notice of change in interest of substantial holder in relation to Webcentral Group Limited (ASX: WCG). The primary purpose of this notice is to disclose certain indirect deemed relevant interests that members of the Wilson Asset Management Group are indirectly deemed to hold in WCG pursuant to the Corporations Act. Level 26, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW 2000 | GPO Box 4658 Sydney NSW 2001 | Phone 02 9247 6755 | Fax 02 9247 6855 | info@wilsonassetmanagement.com.au | www.wilsonassetmanagement.com.au 604 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001 Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme WEBCENTRAL GROUP LIMITED (ASX:WCG) ACN/ARSN ACN 073 716 793 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Wilson Asset Management Group (refer entities listed in Annexure A) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated 2. Previous and present voting power 29/09/2020 16/09/2020 16/09/2020 The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) See Annexure B 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose Nature of change (6) Consideration given in Class and number Person's votes change relevant interest relation to change (7) of securities affected changed affected See Annexure C 4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of Registered holder Person entitled to be Nature of relevant Class and number Person's votes relevant of securities registered as holder interest (6) of securities interest (8) See Annexure D 604 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Refer to Annexure E Signature print name Martyn McCathie capacity Head of Operations sign here date 01/October /2020 DIRECTIONS If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. Include details of: any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice. Annexure A 1. Details of Wilson Asset Management Group Name ACN / ARSN Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited (ACN 081 047 118) MAM Pty Limited (ACN 100 276 542) WAM Capital Limited (ACN 086 587 395) WAM Research Limited (ACN 100 504 541) WAM Active Limited (ACN 126 420 719) Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund (ACN 081 032 000) WAM Leaders Limited (ACN 611 053 751) WAM Microcap Limited (ACN 617 838 418) WAM Global Limited (ACN 624 572 925) Annexure B 2. Previous and present voting power Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Voting power Voting power Person's votes (5) Person's votes (5) Fully Paid Ordinary Direct interest: Nil Nil Direct interest: Nil Nil Deemed Interest: 9,118,722 7.466% Deemed Interest: 7,693,1791, 2 6.299%1 Shares Total: 9,118,722 7.466% Total: 7,693,179 6.299% Note: 1.The total interest in WCG represents the deemed interest and shareholding of Keybridge Capital Limited (KBC) (see Annexure D for details). The Wilson Asset Management Group does not beneficially own the WCG shares in which members of the Wilson Asset Management Group are determined to hold indirect deemed relevant interests in. 2.As per the Form 604 released by Keybridge Capital Limited on 29 September 2020 the holding of 7,693,179 includes 1,468,646 shares held via swap. Interest arise under s608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act via cash settled swaps under a facility provided to Keybridge Capital Limited by Invast Financial Services Pty Limited under its terms and conditions as set out in its PDS dated 26 October 2018. This is a non‐voting interest. Signed ………………………………………… Date: 01 / October / 2020 Annexure C 3. Changes in relevant interest Date of change Person whose Nature of change (6) Consideration Class and Person's votes relevant interest given in relation number of affected changed to change (7) securities affected Changes to relevant interest directly held/controlled n/a Wilson Asset Nil Nil Nil Nil Management Group Date of change Person whose Nature of change Consideration Class and number of Person's votes relevant interest (6) given in relation securities affected affected changed to change (7) Changes to deemed (indirect) relevant interest1 10 August 2020 Credit Suisse Equities Relevant interest See KBC Form 1,425,543 ordinary shares Nil* - 24 September Australia Limited movement 604 issued by 2020 pursuant to section KBC2 618(1)(c) Note: 1.The total interest in WCG represents the deemed interest and shareholding of Keybridge Capital Limited (KBC) (see Annexure D for details). The Wilson Asset Management Group does not beneficially own the WCG shares in which members of the Wilson Asset Management Group are determined to hold indirect deemed relevant interests in. 2.See the Form 604 (Notice of change in interests of substantial holder) issued by Keybridge Capital Limited on 29 September 2020. Interest arise under s608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act via cash settled swaps under a facility provided to Keybridge Capital Limited by Invast Financial Services Pty Limited under its terms and conditions as set out in its PDS dated 26 October 2018. This is a non‐voting interest. Signed ………………………………………… Date: 01 / October / 2020 Annexure D 4. Present relevant interest Class and Person entitled to be Registered holder of Nature of relevant interest number of Holder of relevant interest registered as holder (8) securities (6) securities Directly held Relevant interest Wilson Asset Management n/a n/a n/a Nil Group Person entitled to be Class and Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of Nature of relevant interest number of registered as holder (8) securities (6) securities Deemed (indirect) Relevant Interests1 WAM Capital Limited, Keybridge Capital Limited Keybridge Capital Deemed to hold a relevant 6,224,533 WAM Active Limited, Limited interest in WCG securities Ordinary Botanical Nominees Pty held by Keybridge Capital Shares Limited as trustee of the Limited by reason of having Wilson Asset Management a combined voting power Equity Fund greater than 20% in KBC (together, WAM Holders) (see section 608(1)(b), (c), 608(2)(a) and 608(3)(a) of the Corporations Act). WAM Capital Limited, Credit Suisse Equities Credit Suisse Equities Deemed to hold a relevant 1,468,646* WAM Active Limited, Australia Limited Australia Limited interest in WCG securities Ordinary Botanical Nominees Pty held by Keybridge Capital Shares Limited as trustee of the Limited by reason of having Wilson Asset Management a combined voting power Equity Fund greater than 20% in KBC (together, WAM Holders) (see section 608(1)(b), (c), 608(2)(a) and 608(3)(a) of the Corporations Act). Note: 1.The total interest in WCG represents the deemed interest and the combined shareholding of Keybridge Capital Limited (KBC). See the Form 604 (Notice of change in interest of substantial holder) issued by KBC on 29 September 2020. The Wilson Asset Management Group does not beneficially own, and exerts no control or influence over, the WCG shares in which members of the Wilson Asset Management Group are determined to hold indirect deemed relevant interests in. Interest arise under s608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act via cash settled swaps under a facility provided to Keybridge Capital Limited by Invast Financial Services Pty Limited under its terms and conditions as set out in its PDS dated 26 October 2018. This is a non-voting interest. Signed ………………………………………… Date: 01 / October / 2020 Annexure E 7. Addresses Name Address Details of the Wilson Asset Management Group Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 MAM Pty Limited Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Capital Limited Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Research Limited Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Active Limited Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the Wilson Asset Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 Management Equity Fund WAM Leaders Limited Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Microcap Limited Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Global Limited Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 Name Address Details of the Deemed (indirect) Relevant Interests Keybridge Capital Limited ABN 16 088 267 190 (ASX: KBC) Suite 614, Level 6, 370 St Kilda Road, Melbourne, Victoria 3004 Signed ………………………………………… Date: 01 / October / 2020 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer WebCentral Group Limited published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 09:24:10 UTC 0 All news about ARQ GROUP LIMITED 05:25a ARQ : Change in substantial holding from WAM and WAA PU 09/30 ARQ : Substantial shareholder notice from 5GN PU 09/29 ARQ : Change of Substantial Shareholder Notice from KBC PU 09/22 ARQ : Becoming a substantial holder PU 09/21 ARQ : Court orders scheme meeting not be held PU 09/17 ARQ : Termination of Web.com Scheme Implementation Deed PU 09/16 ARQ : Web.com scheme - FIRB approval PU 09/14 ARQ : Change of Substantial Shareholder Notice from KBC PU 08/24 ARQ : Scheme Booklet - Replacement Copy PU 08/21 ARQ : Court approves convening of Scheme Meeting PU

Financials AUD USD Sales 2020 59,7 M 42,9 M 42,9 M Net income 2020 -23,3 M -16,8 M -16,8 M Net Debt 2020 31,7 M 22,8 M 22,8 M P/E ratio 2020 -1,29x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 17,7 M 12,7 M 12,7 M EV / Sales 2020 0,83x EV / Sales 2021 0,78x Nbr of Employees 623 Free-Float - Chart ARQ GROUP LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 1 Average target price 0,15 AUD Last Close Price 0,15 AUD Spread / Highest target 3,45% Spread / Average Target 3,45% Spread / Lowest Target 3,45% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Brett Fenton CEO, Executive Director-Mass & Middle Market Andrew Reitzer Non-Executive Chairman Brendan White Chief Financial Officer Karl Siegling Non-Executive Director Mark Andrew Licciardo Secretary