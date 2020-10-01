Arq : Change in substantial holding from WAM and WAA
0
10/01/2020 | 05:25am EDT
The Wilson Asset Management Groupdoes not beneficially own, and exerts no control or influence over,Webcentral Group Limited (ASX: WCG) shares in which members of the Wilson Asset Management Group are determined to hold an indirect deemed relevant interest in, in accordance with Section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001. As detailed in the enclosed notice, members of the Wilson Asset Management Group are determined to hold an indirect deemed relevant interest in WCG shares held by Keybridge Capital Limited (KBC). The Corporations Act determine these indirect deemed relevant interests to exist primarily as a result of the members of the Wilson Asset Management Group holding (in aggregate) voting power in excess of 20% in KBC. Members of the Wilson Asset Management Grouphave no direct interest in WCG.
As a result of this indirect deemed relevant interest, and in accordance with Section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001, please find enclosed a Form 604 ‐ Notice of change in interest of substantial holder in relation to Webcentral Group Limited (ASX: WCG). The primary purpose of this notice is to disclose certain indirect deemed relevant interests that members of the Wilson Asset Management Group are indirectly deemed to hold in WCG pursuant to the Corporations Act.
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
WEBCENTRAL GROUP LIMITED (ASX:WCG)
ACN/ARSN
ACN 073 716 793
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Wilson Asset Management Group (refer entities listed in Annexure A)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
The previous notice was dated
2. Previous and present voting power
29/09/2020
16/09/2020
16/09/2020
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
See Annexure B
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given in
Class and number
Person's votes
change
relevant interest
relation to change (7)
of securities
affected
changed
affected
See
Annexure
C
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered holder
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant
Class and number
Person's votes
relevant
of securities
registered as holder
interest (6)
of securities
interest
(8)
See
Annexure
D
604 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Refer to Annexure E
Signature
print name
Martyn McCathie
capacity
Head of Operations
sign here
date
01/October /2020
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
Annexure A
1. Details of Wilson Asset Management Group
Name
ACN / ARSN
Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited
(ACN 081 047 118)
MAM Pty Limited
(ACN 100 276 542)
WAM Capital Limited
(ACN 086 587 395)
WAM Research Limited
(ACN 100 504 541)
WAM Active Limited
(ACN 126 420 719)
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
(ACN 081 032 000)
WAM Leaders Limited
(ACN 611 053 751)
WAM Microcap Limited
(ACN 617 838 418)
WAM Global Limited
(ACN 624 572 925)
Annexure B
2. Previous and present voting power
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Voting power
Voting power
Person's votes
(5)
Person's votes
(5)
Fully Paid Ordinary
Direct interest:
Nil
Nil
Direct interest:
Nil
Nil
Deemed Interest:
9,118,722
7.466%
Deemed Interest:
7,693,1791, 2
6.299%1
Shares
Total:
9,118,722
7.466%
Total:
7,693,179
6.299%
Note:
1.The total interest in WCG represents the deemed interest and shareholding of Keybridge Capital Limited (KBC) (see Annexure D for details).
The Wilson Asset Management Group does not beneficially own the WCG shares in which members of the Wilson Asset Management Group are determined to hold indirect deemed relevant interests in.
2.As per the Form 604 released by Keybridge Capital Limited on 29 September 2020 the holding of 7,693,179 includes 1,468,646 shares held via swap. Interest arise under s608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act via cash settled swaps under a facility provided to Keybridge Capital Limited by Invast Financial Services Pty Limited under its terms and conditions as set out in its PDS dated 26 October 2018. This is a non‐voting interest.
Signed …………………………………………
Date: 01 / October / 2020
Annexure C
3. Changes in relevant interest
Date of change
Person whose
Nature of change (6)
Consideration
Class and
Person's votes
relevant interest
given in relation
number of
affected
changed
to change (7)
securities
affected
Changes to relevant interest directly held/controlled
n/a
Wilson Asset
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Management Group
Date of change
Person whose
Nature of change
Consideration
Class and number of
Person's votes
relevant interest
(6)
given in relation
securities affected
affected
changed
to change (7)
Changes to deemed (indirect) relevant interest1
10 August 2020
Credit Suisse Equities
Relevant interest
See KBC Form
1,425,543 ordinary shares
Nil*
- 24 September
Australia Limited
movement
604 issued by
2020
pursuant to section
KBC2
618(1)(c)
Note:
1.The total interest in WCG represents the deemed interest and shareholding of Keybridge Capital Limited (KBC) (see Annexure D for details).
The Wilson Asset Management Group does not beneficially own the WCG shares in which members of the Wilson Asset Management Group are determined to hold indirect deemed relevant interests in.
2.See the Form 604 (Notice of change in interests of substantial holder) issued by Keybridge Capital Limited on 29 September 2020.
Interest arise under s608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act via cash settled swaps under a facility provided to Keybridge Capital Limited by Invast Financial Services Pty Limited under its terms and conditions as set out in its PDS dated 26 October 2018. This is a non‐voting interest.
Signed …………………………………………
Date: 01 / October / 2020
Annexure D
4. Present relevant interest
Class and
Person entitled to be
Registered holder of
Nature of relevant interest
number of
Holder of relevant interest
registered as holder (8)
securities
(6)
securities
Directly held Relevant interest
Wilson Asset Management
n/a
n/a
n/a
Nil
Group
Person entitled to be
Class and
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of
Nature of relevant interest
number of
registered as holder (8)
securities
(6)
securities
Deemed (indirect) Relevant Interests1
WAM Capital Limited,
Keybridge Capital Limited
Keybridge Capital
Deemed to hold a relevant
6,224,533
WAM Active Limited,
Limited
interest in WCG securities
Ordinary
Botanical Nominees Pty
held by Keybridge Capital
Shares
Limited as trustee of the
Limited by reason of having
Wilson Asset Management
a combined voting power
Equity Fund
greater than 20% in KBC
(together, WAM Holders)
(see section 608(1)(b), (c),
608(2)(a) and 608(3)(a) of
the Corporations Act).
WAM Capital Limited,
Credit Suisse Equities
Credit Suisse Equities
Deemed to hold a relevant
1,468,646*
WAM Active Limited,
Australia Limited
Australia Limited
interest in WCG securities
Ordinary
Botanical Nominees Pty
held by Keybridge Capital
Shares
Limited as trustee of the
Limited by reason of having
Wilson Asset Management
a combined voting power
Equity Fund
greater than 20% in KBC
(together, WAM Holders)
(see section 608(1)(b), (c),
608(2)(a) and 608(3)(a) of
the Corporations Act).
Note:
1.The total interest in WCG represents the deemed interest and the combined shareholding of Keybridge Capital Limited (KBC). See the Form 604 (Notice of change in interest of substantial holder) issued by KBC on 29 September 2020.
The Wilson Asset Management Group does not beneficially own, and exerts no control or influence over, the WCG shares in which members of the Wilson Asset Management Group are determined to hold indirect deemed relevant interests in.
Interest arise under s608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act via cash settled swaps under a facility provided to Keybridge Capital Limited by Invast Financial Services Pty Limited under its terms and conditions as set out in its PDS dated 26 October 2018.This is anon-votinginterest.
Signed …………………………………………
Date: 01 / October / 2020
Annexure E
7. Addresses
Name
Address
Details of the Wilson Asset Management Group
Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited
Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
MAM Pty Limited
Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Capital Limited
Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Research Limited
Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Active Limited
Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the Wilson Asset
Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
Management Equity Fund
WAM Leaders Limited
Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Microcap Limited
Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Global Limited
Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
Name
Address
Details of the Deemed (indirect) Relevant Interests
Keybridge Capital Limited ABN 16 088 267 190 (ASX: KBC)
Suite 614, Level 6, 370 St Kilda Road, Melbourne, Victoria 3004
