MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Arq Group Limited    MLB   AU0000014094

ARQ GROUP LIMITED

(MLB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/30
0.145 AUD   -3.33%
05:25aARQ : Change in substantial holding from WAM and WAA
PU
09/30ARQ : Substantial shareholder notice from 5GN
PU
09/29ARQ : Change of Substantial Shareholder Notice from KBC
PU
Arq : Change in substantial holding from WAM and WAA

10/01/2020 | 05:25am EDT

TO:

ASX

Company Announcements Office

FROM:

Wilson Asset Management Group

DATE:

01 October 2020

NO OF PAGES:

7 (including this page)

The Wilson Asset Management Groupdoes not beneficially own, and exerts no control or influence over,Webcentral Group Limited (ASX: WCG) shares in which members of the Wilson Asset Management Group are determined to hold an indirect deemed relevant interest in, in accordance with Section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001. As detailed in the enclosed notice, members of the Wilson Asset Management Group are determined to hold an indirect deemed relevant interest in WCG shares held by Keybridge Capital Limited (KBC). The Corporations Act determine these indirect deemed relevant interests to exist primarily as a result of the members of the Wilson Asset Management Group holding (in aggregate) voting power in excess of 20% in KBC. Members of the Wilson Asset Management Grouphave no direct interest in WCG.

As a result of this indirect deemed relevant interest, and in accordance with Section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001, please find enclosed a Form 604 ‐ Notice of change in interest of substantial holder in relation to Webcentral Group Limited (ASX: WCG). The primary purpose of this notice is to disclose certain indirect deemed relevant interests that members of the Wilson Asset Management Group are indirectly deemed to hold in WCG pursuant to the Corporations Act.

Level 26, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW 2000 | GPO Box 4658 Sydney NSW 2001 | Phone 02 9247 6755 | Fax 02 9247 6855 | info@wilsonassetmanagement.com.au | www.wilsonassetmanagement.com.au

604 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

WEBCENTRAL GROUP LIMITED (ASX:WCG)

ACN/ARSN

ACN 073 716 793

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Wilson Asset Management Group (refer entities listed in Annexure A)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

2. Previous and present voting power

29/09/2020

16/09/2020

16/09/2020

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

See Annexure B

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

relation to change (7)

of securities

affected

changed

affected

See

Annexure

C

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest (6)

of securities

interest

(8)

See

Annexure

D

604 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Refer to Annexure E

Signature

print name

Martyn McCathie

capacity

Head of Operations

sign here

date

01/October /2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Annexure A

1. Details of Wilson Asset Management Group

Name

ACN / ARSN

Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited

(ACN 081 047 118)

MAM Pty Limited

(ACN 100 276 542)

WAM Capital Limited

(ACN 086 587 395)

WAM Research Limited

(ACN 100 504 541)

WAM Active Limited

(ACN 126 420 719)

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

(ACN 081 032 000)

WAM Leaders Limited

(ACN 611 053 751)

WAM Microcap Limited

(ACN 617 838 418)

WAM Global Limited

(ACN 624 572 925)

Annexure B

2. Previous and present voting power

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Voting power

Voting power

Person's votes

(5)

Person's votes

(5)

Fully Paid Ordinary

Direct interest:

Nil

Nil

Direct interest:

Nil

Nil

Deemed Interest:

9,118,722

7.466%

Deemed Interest:

7,693,1791, 2

6.299%1

Shares

Total:

9,118,722

7.466%

Total:

7,693,179

6.299%

Note:

1.The total interest in WCG represents the deemed interest and shareholding of Keybridge Capital Limited (KBC) (see Annexure D for details).

The Wilson Asset Management Group does not beneficially own the WCG shares in which members of the Wilson Asset Management Group are determined to hold indirect deemed relevant interests in.

2.As per the Form 604 released by Keybridge Capital Limited on 29 September 2020 the holding of 7,693,179 includes 1,468,646 shares held via swap. Interest arise under s608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act via cash settled swaps under a facility provided to Keybridge Capital Limited by Invast Financial Services Pty Limited under its terms and conditions as set out in its PDS dated 26 October 2018. This is a non‐voting interest.

Signed …………………………………………

Date: 01 / October / 2020

Annexure C

3. Changes in relevant interest

Date of change

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

relevant interest

given in relation

number of

affected

changed

to change (7)

securities

affected

Changes to relevant interest directly held/controlled

n/a

Wilson Asset

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Management Group

Date of change

Person whose

Nature of change

Consideration

Class and number of

Person's votes

relevant interest

(6)

given in relation

securities affected

affected

changed

to change (7)

Changes to deemed (indirect) relevant interest1

10 August 2020

Credit Suisse Equities

Relevant interest

See KBC Form

1,425,543 ordinary shares

Nil*

- 24 September

Australia Limited

movement

604 issued by

2020

pursuant to section

KBC2

618(1)(c)

Note:

1.The total interest in WCG represents the deemed interest and shareholding of Keybridge Capital Limited (KBC) (see Annexure D for details).

The Wilson Asset Management Group does not beneficially own the WCG shares in which members of the Wilson Asset Management Group are determined to hold indirect deemed relevant interests in.

2.See the Form 604 (Notice of change in interests of substantial holder) issued by Keybridge Capital Limited on 29 September 2020.

  • Interest arise under s608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act via cash settled swaps under a facility provided to Keybridge Capital Limited by Invast Financial Services Pty Limited under its terms and conditions as set out in its PDS dated 26 October 2018. This is a non‐voting interest.

Signed …………………………………………

Date: 01 / October / 2020

Annexure D

4. Present relevant interest

Class and

Person entitled to be

Registered holder of

Nature of relevant interest

number of

Holder of relevant interest

registered as holder (8)

securities

(6)

securities

Directly held Relevant interest

Wilson Asset Management

n/a

n/a

n/a

Nil

Group

Person entitled to be

Class and

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of

Nature of relevant interest

number of

registered as holder (8)

securities

(6)

securities

Deemed (indirect) Relevant Interests1

WAM Capital Limited,

Keybridge Capital Limited

Keybridge Capital

Deemed to hold a relevant

6,224,533

WAM Active Limited,

Limited

interest in WCG securities

Ordinary

Botanical Nominees Pty

held by Keybridge Capital

Shares

Limited as trustee of the

Limited by reason of having

Wilson Asset Management

a combined voting power

Equity Fund

greater than 20% in KBC

(together, WAM Holders)

(see section 608(1)(b), (c),

608(2)(a) and 608(3)(a) of

the Corporations Act).

WAM Capital Limited,

Credit Suisse Equities

Credit Suisse Equities

Deemed to hold a relevant

1,468,646*

WAM Active Limited,

Australia Limited

Australia Limited

interest in WCG securities

Ordinary

Botanical Nominees Pty

held by Keybridge Capital

Shares

Limited as trustee of the

Limited by reason of having

Wilson Asset Management

a combined voting power

Equity Fund

greater than 20% in KBC

(together, WAM Holders)

(see section 608(1)(b), (c),

608(2)(a) and 608(3)(a) of

the Corporations Act).

Note:

1.The total interest in WCG represents the deemed interest and the combined shareholding of Keybridge Capital Limited (KBC). See the Form 604 (Notice of change in interest of substantial holder) issued by KBC on 29 September 2020.

The Wilson Asset Management Group does not beneficially own, and exerts no control or influence over, the WCG shares in which members of the Wilson Asset Management Group are determined to hold indirect deemed relevant interests in.

  • Interest arise under s608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act via cash settled swaps under a facility provided to Keybridge Capital Limited by Invast Financial Services Pty Limited under its terms and conditions as set out in its PDS dated 26 October 2018.This is anon-votinginterest.

Signed …………………………………………

Date: 01 / October / 2020

Annexure E

7. Addresses

Name

Address

Details of the Wilson Asset Management Group

Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited

Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

MAM Pty Limited

Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Capital Limited

Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Research Limited

Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Active Limited

Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the Wilson Asset

Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

Management Equity Fund

WAM Leaders Limited

Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Microcap Limited

Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Global Limited

Level 26, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

Name

Address

Details of the Deemed (indirect) Relevant Interests

Keybridge Capital Limited ABN 16 088 267 190 (ASX: KBC)

Suite 614, Level 6, 370 St Kilda Road, Melbourne, Victoria 3004

Signed …………………………………………

Date: 01 / October / 2020

Disclaimer

WebCentral Group Limited published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 09:24:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 59,7 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
Net income 2020 -23,3 M -16,8 M -16,8 M
Net Debt 2020 31,7 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,7 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 623
Free-Float -
Chart ARQ GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arq Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,15 AUD
Last Close Price 0,15 AUD
Spread / Highest target 3,45%
Spread / Average Target 3,45%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Fenton CEO, Executive Director-Mass & Middle Market
Andrew Reitzer Non-Executive Chairman
Brendan White Chief Financial Officer
Karl Siegling Non-Executive Director
Mark Andrew Licciardo Secretary
