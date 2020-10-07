Log in
ARQ GROUP LIMITED (MLB) AU0000014094

ARQ GROUP LIMITED

(MLB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/06
0.15 AUD   0.00%
03:50aARQ : Substantial shareholder notice from 5GN
PU
10/01ARQ : Change in substantial holding from WAM and WAA
PU
09/30ARQ : Substantial shareholder notice from 5GN
PU
Summary 
All News

Arq : Substantial shareholder notice from 5GN

10/07/2020 | 03:50am EDT

604 Page 1 of 5 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/SchemeWEBCENTRAL GROUP LIMITED (WCG)

ACN/ARSN

073 716 793

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

5G NETWORKS LIMITED ACN 163 312 025 (5GN), 5G Network Operations ACN 620 305 393, a subsidiary of 5GN (5GN OPS), and each of 5GN's subsidiaries set out in Annexure "B" (5GN Group Entities)

As above and see Annexure "B" for 5GN Group Entities

There was a change in the interests of the

6/10/2020

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

30/09/2020

The previous notice was dated

30/09/2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

11.31% (based

12.37% (based

Fully Paid Ordinary

13,818,744

on WCG shares

15,113,423

on WCG shares

Shares

on issue of

on issue of

122,131,124)

122,131,124)

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose relevant

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's

change

interest changed

relation to change (7)

of securities

votes

affected

affected

Acquisition of

relevant

interests

arising by

virtue of

acceptances of

offers dated 18

September 2020

under 5GN's off-

The Offer

market takeover

See

See

consideration as

See Annexure

bid for all of

5GN

set out in the

Annexure

Annexure A

the ordinary

A

Bidder's

A

shares on issue

Statement.

in WCG on the

terms and

conditions set

out in the

bidder's

statement dated

18 September

2020 (Bidder's

Statement) (the

604 Page 2 of 5 15 July 2001

Offer).

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder of

Person entitled

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

securities

to be registered

number of

interest

as holder (8)

securities

Relevant interest

arising by virtue of

section 608(3) of

the Corporations Act

(Cth) and section

608(1) and/or

section 608(8) of

WCG

the Corporations Act

shareholders

Subject to

2001 (Cth(as

15,113,423

to whom the

applicable with

12.37%

the terms

fully paid

Offer was

respect to

(based on

and

ordinary

5GN

made and who

acceptances under

WCG shares

conditions

shares

have accepted

the Offer. The WCG

on issue of

of the

the Offer or

shares which are the

122,131,124)

Offer, 5GN

5GN (as

subject of

applicable)

acceptances under

the Offer may not

yet have been

transferred to, or

registered in the

name of, 5GN.

Relevant interest

12,300,000

arising by virtue of

fully paid

5GN OPS

5GN OPS

5GN OPS

section 608(1) of

12,300,000

ordinary

the Corporations Act

shares

2001 (Cth)

5GN

Group

N/A

N/A

Nil

Nil

Nil

Entities

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

5GN Group Entities

Subsidiaries of 5GN and related bodies corporate of 5GN OPS

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

5GN

Level 8 99

William Street Melbourne VIC 3000

5GN OPS

Level

8 99

William Street

Melbourne

VIC

3000

5GN Group Entities

Level

8 99

William Street

Melbourne

VIC

3000

604 Page 3 of 5 15 July 2001

Signature

print name

Michael Wilton

capacity

Joint Company Secretary for 5GN

sign here

date

7 /October /2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

604 Page 4 of 5 15 July 2001

ANNEXURE A

This is Annexure "A" of 1 page referred to in the Form 604 Notice of Change of interests of Substantial Holders for 5GN and others signed by me and dated 7 October 2020

Signature:

_______________________

Print Name:

Michael Wilton

Capacity:

Joint Company Secretary for 5GN

Date:

7 October 2020

Details of changes in relevant interests pursuant to acceptances of the Offer

Date of change

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

affected

affected

30 September 2020

68,762 fully paid ordinary shares

68,762

1

October 2020

454,161

fully paid ordinary shares

454,161

2

October 2020

187,667

fully paid ordinary shares

187,667

5

October 2020

50,414 fully paid ordinary shares

50,414

6

October 2020

533,675

fully paid ordinary shares

533,675

TOTAL

1,294,679 fully paid ordinary shares

1,294,679

604 Page 5 of 5 15 July 2001

ANNEXURE B

This is Annexure "B" of 1 page referred to in the Form 604 Notice of Change of interests of Substantial Holders for 5GN and others signed by me and dated 7 October 2020

Signature:

_______________________

Print Name:

Michael Wilton

Capacity:

Joint Company Secretary for 5GN

Date:

7 October 2020

DETAILS OF5G NETWORKS LIMITED'S Subsidiaries

Entity

Interest held

Place of

Incorporation

Enspire

Australia Pty Ltd ACN 105 883 887

100%

Victoria

Asian Pacific Telecommunications Pty Ltd ACN 091

100%

Victoria

353

374

5G Networks Finance Pty Ltd ACN

605 721 024

100%

Victoria

Australian Pacific Data Centres

Pty Ltd ACN 605

100%

Victoria

265

218

Anittel

Pty Ltd ACN 123 808 677

100%

New South Wales

Hostworks Pty Ltd ACN 087 307 695

100%

South Australia

Hostworks Group Pty Ltd ACN 008

010 820

100%

South Australia

Logic Communications Pty Ltd ACN 168 914 127

100%

Western Australia

Modular

IT Pty. Ltd ACN 147 267

383

100%

Western Australia

Disclaimer

WebCentral Group Limited published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 07:49:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 59,7 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
Net income 2020 -23,3 M -16,6 M -16,6 M
Net Debt 2020 31,7 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,3 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 623
Free-Float -
Chart ARQ GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arq Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,15 AUD
Last Close Price 0,15 AUD
Spread / Highest target 0,00%
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Fenton CEO, Executive Director-Mass & Middle Market
Andrew Reitzer Non-Executive Chairman
Brendan White Chief Financial Officer
Karl Siegling Non-Executive Director
Mark Andrew Licciardo Secretary
