Arq : Substantial shareholder notice from 5GN

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 604 Page 1 of 5 15 July 2001 Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To Company Name/SchemeWEBCENTRAL GROUP LIMITED (WCG) ACN/ARSN 073 716 793 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 5G NETWORKS LIMITED ACN 163 312 025 (5GN), 5G Network Operations ACN 620 305 393, a subsidiary of 5GN (5GN OPS), and each of 5GN's subsidiaries set out in Annexure "B" (5GN Group Entities) As above and see Annexure "B" for 5GN Group Entities There was a change in the interests of the 6/10/2020 substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on 30/09/2020 The previous notice was dated 30/09/2020 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) 11.31% (based 12.37% (based Fully Paid Ordinary 13,818,744 on WCG shares 15,113,423 on WCG shares Shares on issue of on issue of 122,131,124) 122,131,124) 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose relevant Nature of change (6) Consideration given in Class and number Person's change interest changed relation to change (7) of securities votes affected affected Acquisition of relevant interests arising by virtue of acceptances of offers dated 18 September 2020 under 5GN's off- The Offer market takeover See See consideration as See Annexure bid for all of 5GN set out in the Annexure Annexure A the ordinary A Bidder's A shares on issue Statement. in WCG on the terms and conditions set out in the bidder's statement dated 18 September 2020 (Bidder's Statement) (the 604 Page 2 of 5 15 July 2001 Offer). 4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of Registered holder of Person entitled Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and Person's votes relevant securities to be registered number of interest as holder (8) securities Relevant interest arising by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act (Cth) and section 608(1) and/or section 608(8) of WCG the Corporations Act shareholders Subject to 2001 (Cth(as 15,113,423 to whom the applicable with 12.37% the terms fully paid Offer was respect to (based on and ordinary 5GN made and who acceptances under WCG shares conditions shares have accepted the Offer. The WCG on issue of of the the Offer or shares which are the 122,131,124) Offer, 5GN 5GN (as subject of applicable) acceptances under the Offer may not yet have been transferred to, or registered in the name of, 5GN. Relevant interest 12,300,000 arising by virtue of fully paid 5GN OPS 5GN OPS 5GN OPS section 608(1) of 12,300,000 ordinary the Corporations Act shares 2001 (Cth) 5GN Group N/A N/A Nil Nil Nil Entities 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association 5GN Group Entities Subsidiaries of 5GN and related bodies corporate of 5GN OPS 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address 5GN Level 8 99 William Street Melbourne VIC 3000 5GN OPS Level 8 99 William Street Melbourne VIC 3000 5GN Group Entities Level 8 99 William Street Melbourne VIC 3000 604 Page 3 of 5 15 July 2001 Signature print name Michael Wilton capacity Joint Company Secretary for 5GN sign here date 7 /October /2020 DIRECTIONS If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. Include details of: any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice. 604 Page 4 of 5 15 July 2001 ANNEXURE A This is Annexure "A" of 1 page referred to in the Form 604 Notice of Change of interests of Substantial Holders for 5GN and others signed by me and dated 7 October 2020 Signature: _______________________ Print Name: Michael Wilton Capacity: Joint Company Secretary for 5GN Date: 7 October 2020 Details of changes in relevant interests pursuant to acceptances of the Offer Date of change Class and number of securities Person's votes affected affected 30 September 2020 68,762 fully paid ordinary shares 68,762 1 October 2020 454,161 fully paid ordinary shares 454,161 2 October 2020 187,667 fully paid ordinary shares 187,667 5 October 2020 50,414 fully paid ordinary shares 50,414 6 October 2020 533,675 fully paid ordinary shares 533,675 TOTAL 1,294,679 fully paid ordinary shares 1,294,679 604 Page 5 of 5 15 July 2001 ANNEXURE B This is Annexure "B" of 1 page referred to in the Form 604 Notice of Change of interests of Substantial Holders for 5GN and others signed by me and dated 7 October 2020 Signature: _______________________ Print Name: Michael Wilton Capacity: Joint Company Secretary for 5GN Date: 7 October 2020 DETAILS OF5G NETWORKS LIMITED'S Subsidiaries Entity Interest held Place of Incorporation Enspire Australia Pty Ltd ACN 105 883 887 100% Victoria Asian Pacific Telecommunications Pty Ltd ACN 091 100% Victoria 353 374 5G Networks Finance Pty Ltd ACN 605 721 024 100% Victoria Australian Pacific Data Centres Pty Ltd ACN 605 100% Victoria 265 218 Anittel Pty Ltd ACN 123 808 677 100% New South Wales Hostworks Pty Ltd ACN 087 307 695 100% South Australia Hostworks Group Pty Ltd ACN 008 010 820 100% South Australia Logic Communications Pty Ltd ACN 168 914 127 100% Western Australia Modular IT Pty. Ltd ACN 147 267 383 100% Western Australia Attachments Original document

