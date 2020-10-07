Arq : Substantial shareholder notice from 5GN

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To Company Name/SchemeWEBCENTRAL GROUP LIMITED (WCG)
ACN/ARSN
073 716 793
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
5G NETWORKS LIMITED ACN 163 312 025 (5GN), 5G Network Operations ACN 620 305 393, a subsidiary of 5GN (5GN OPS), and each of 5GN's subsidiaries set out in Annexure "B" (5GN Group Entities)
As above and see Annexure "B" for 5GN Group Entities
There was a change in the interests of the
6/10/2020
substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
30/09/2020
The previous notice was dated
30/09/2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
11.31% (based
12.37% (based
Fully Paid Ordinary
13,818,744
on WCG shares
15,113,423
on WCG shares
Shares
on issue of
on issue of
122,131,124)
122,131,124)
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose relevant
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given in
Class and number
Person's
change
interest changed
relation to change (7)
of securities
votes
affected
affected
Acquisition of
relevant
interests
arising by
virtue of
acceptances of
offers dated 18
September 2020
under 5GN's off-
The Offer
market takeover
See
See
consideration as
See Annexure
bid for all of
5GN
set out in the
Annexure
Annexure A
the ordinary
A
Bidder's
A
shares on issue
Statement.
in WCG on the
terms and
conditions set
out in the
bidder's
statement dated
18 September
2020 (Bidder's
Statement) (the
Offer).
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered holder of
Person entitled
Nature of relevant interest (6)
Class and
Person's votes
relevant
securities
to be registered
number of
interest
as holder (8)
securities
Relevant interest
arising by virtue of
section 608(3) of
the Corporations Act
(Cth) and section
608(1) and/or
section 608(8) of
WCG
the Corporations Act
shareholders
Subject to
2001 (Cth(as
15,113,423
to whom the
applicable with
12.37%
the terms
fully paid
Offer was
respect to
(based on
and
ordinary
5GN
made and who
acceptances under
WCG shares
conditions
shares
have accepted
the Offer. The WCG
on issue of
of the
the Offer or
shares which are the
122,131,124)
Offer, 5GN
5GN (as
subject of
applicable)
acceptances under
the Offer may not
yet have been
transferred to, or
registered in the
name of, 5GN.
Relevant interest
12,300,000
arising by virtue of
fully paid
5GN OPS
5GN OPS
5GN OPS
section 608(1) of
12,300,000
ordinary
the Corporations Act
shares
2001 (Cth)
5GN
Group
N/A
N/A
Nil
Nil
Nil
Entities
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
5GN Group Entities
Subsidiaries of 5GN and related bodies corporate of 5GN OPS
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
5GN
Level 8 99
William Street Melbourne VIC 3000
5GN OPS
Level
8 99
William Street
Melbourne
VIC
3000
5GN Group Entities
Level
8 99
William Street
Melbourne
VIC
3000
Signature
print name
Michael Wilton
capacity
Joint Company Secretary for 5GN
sign here
date
7 /October /2020
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
ANNEXURE A
This is Annexure "A" of 1 page referred to in the Form 604 Notice of Change of interests of Substantial Holders for 5GN and others signed by me and dated 7 October 2020
Signature:
_______________________
Print Name:
Michael Wilton
Capacity:
Joint Company Secretary for 5GN
Date:
7 October 2020
Details of changes in relevant interests pursuant to acceptances of the Offer
Date of change
Class and number of securities
Person's votes
affected
affected
30 September 2020
68,762 fully paid ordinary shares
68,762
1
October 2020
454,161
fully paid ordinary shares
454,161
2
October 2020
187,667
fully paid ordinary shares
187,667
5
October 2020
50,414 fully paid ordinary shares
50,414
6
October 2020
533,675
fully paid ordinary shares
533,675
TOTAL
1,294,679 fully paid ordinary shares
1,294,679
ANNEXURE B
This is Annexure "B" of 1 page referred to in the Form 604 Notice of Change of interests of Substantial Holders for 5GN and others signed by me and dated 7 October 2020
