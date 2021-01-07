Log in
Webcentral : Agreement signed for Surrender of Sydney Office Lease

01/07/2021
8 January 2021

WEBCENTRAL GROUP LIMITED (ASX: WCG)

Heads of Agreement signed in relation to Surrender of Sydney Office Lease

Webcentral Group Limited (WCG) advises that it has signed a Heads of Agreement in relation to the surrender of the property lease with the landlord of Levels 22 & 23, 680 George Street, Sydney. The proposed surrender date is 14 March 2021. The existing property leases expire in November 2022.

The net annualised saving to WCG is expected to be $2 million following the surrender of the property lease (net of the current sublease rental income).

In addition, bank guarantees issued to the landlord in relation to the property leases totalling $1.74 million will be returned to WCG.

The net Surrender Fee payable by WCG is $435,000 (including a contribution from the sub-lessor of the property to WCG of approximately $500,000). This amount will be reduced should the lease surrender date be after 1 April 2021.

The agreement is subject to the execution of a binding contract with the property lessor and includes the usual make good obligations customary for a property lease of this type.

ENDS.

The release of this announcement to the ASX was authorised by the Webcentral Board of Directors.

About Webcentral Group Ltd

Webcentral is an Australian owned digital services company who empower more than 330,000 SMB customers to grow and thrive in the online world. Our portfolio of digital services is extensive, with market leading offers across domain management, website development and hosting, office and productivity applications and online marketing.

Our customer focussed heritage has been built on expertise, innovation and personalised service; critical attributes delivered through our culture and embraced by our people. This is demonstrated through more than 25 years of online industry leadership across Australia's digital foundation brands such as Melbourne IT, Netregistry and WME.

The Webcentral mission is therefore dedicated to leading online success for our customers. We achieve this by building trusted and valued client relationships which enjoy successful business results at each milestone across the customers' digital journey.

Disclaimer

WebCentral Group Limited published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 22:13:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
