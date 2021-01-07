Webcentral : Agreement signed for Surrender of Sydney Office Lease

8 January 2021

WEBCENTRAL GROUP LIMITED (ASX: WCG)

Heads of Agreement signed in relation to Surrender of Sydney Office Lease

Webcentral Group Limited (WCG) advises that it has signed a Heads of Agreement in relation to the surrender of the property lease with the landlord of Levels 22 & 23, 680 George Street, Sydney. The proposed surrender date is 14 March 2021. The existing property leases expire in November 2022.

The net annualised saving to WCG is expected to be $2 million following the surrender of the property lease (net of the current sublease rental income).

In addition, bank guarantees issued to the landlord in relation to the property leases totalling $1.74 million will be returned to WCG.

The net Surrender Fee payable by WCG is $435,000 (including a contribution from the sub-lessor of the property to WCG of approximately $500,000). This amount will be reduced should the lease surrender date be after 1 April 2021.

The agreement is subject to the execution of a binding contract with the property lessor and includes the usual make good obligations customary for a property lease of this type.

