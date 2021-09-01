Webcentral : Cleansing Notice

Webcentral Group Limited ACN 073 716 793 (ASX: WCG) (Company or WCG) gives this notice under section 708A (5) (e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act).
The Company has issued 125,000 fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) on 31st August 2021 (pursuant to the exercise of options).
The Company advises that:
the New Shares issued pursuant to the options exercise were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
this notice is given under section 708A (5) (e) of the Act;
as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
the provisions of Chapter 2M as they apply to the Company; and
section 67 4 of the Act;
as at the date of this notice, there is no information that is "excluded information" within the meanings of sections 708A (7) and 708A (8) of the Act that is required to be set out in this notice under section 708A (6) (e) of the Act.
The release of this announcement to the ASX was authorised by the Webcentral Board of Directors.
