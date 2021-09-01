Log in
Webcentral : Cleansing Notice

09/01/2021 | 03:32am EDT
Cleansing Notice

ASX Announcement, 1st September 2021

Webcentral Group Limited ACN 073 716 793 (ASX: WCG) (Company or WCG) gives this notice under section 708A (5) (e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act).

The Company has issued 125,000 fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) on 31st August 2021 (pursuant to the exercise of options).

The Company advises that:

  1. the New Shares issued pursuant to the options exercise were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  2. this notice is given under section 708A (5) (e) of the Act;
  3. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M as they apply to the Company; and
    2. section 67 4 of the Act;
  5. as at the date of this notice, there is no information that is "excluded information" within the meanings of sections 708A (7) and 708A (8) of the Act that is required to be set out in this notice under section 708A (6) (e) of the Act.

ENDS.

The release of this announcement to the ASX was authorised by the Webcentral Board of Directors.

About Webcentral

Webcentral is an Australian owned digital services company who empower more than 330,000 customers to grow and thrive in the online world. Our portfolio of digital services is extensive, with market leading offers across domain management, website development and hosting, office and productivity applications and online marketing.

Our customer focussed heritage has been built on expertise, innovation and personalised service; critical attributes delivered through our culture and embraced by our people. This is demonstrated through more than 25 years of online industry leadership across Australia's digital foundation brands such as Melbourne IT, Netregistry and WME.

The Webcentral mission is dedicated to leading online success for our customers. We achieve this by building trusted and valued client relationships which convert successful business outcomes at each milestone across the customers' digital journey.

Investor Enquiries

Joe Demase Managing Director jd@webcentral.com.au 1300 10 11 12

Glen Dymond

Chief Financial Officer gd@webcentral.com.au 0408 199 712

7/505 Little Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

Investors@webcentral.com.au

webcentral.com.au

1300 10 11 12

Disclaimer

WebCentral Group Limited published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 07:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
