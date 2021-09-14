Webcentral : FY21 Annual Report 09/14/2021 | 03:22am EDT Send by mail :

The changes to statutory financial measures previously reported in the Appendix 4E and Preliminary Financial Report a required by ASX Listing Rules are due to finalisation of income tax expense, deferred tax assets and liabilities and are presented below: 2021 2021 Appendix 4E Audited preliminary Results results $'000 $'000 Loss after tax from continuing (61,922) (61,446) operations Loss after tax attributable to (63,080) (62,604) members of the parent cents cents Loss per share from continuing (45.95) (45.60) operations Loss per share attributable to (46.81) (46.46) members of the parent There were no other changes to the reported financial results for the 18 months ended 30 June 2021. This announcement has been approved for released by the Webcentral Board of Directors. About Webcentral Webcentral is an Australian owned digital services company who empower more than 330,000 customers to grow and thrive in the online world. Our portfolio of digital services is extensive, with market leading offers across domain management, website development and hosting, office and productivity applications and online marketing. Our customer focussed heritage has been built on expertise, innovation and personalised service; critical attributes delivered through our culture and embraced by our people. This is demonstrated through more than 25 years of online industry leadership across Australia's digital foundation brands such as Melbourne IT, Netregistry and WME. The Webcentral mission is dedicated to leading online success for our customers. We achieve this by building trusted and valued client relationships which convert successful business outcomes at each milestone across the customers' digital journey. Investor Enquiries Joe Demase Managing Director jd@webcentral.com.au 1300 10 11 12 Glen Dymond Chief Financial Officer gd@webcentral.com.au 0408 199 712 7/505 Little Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 Investors@webcentral.com.au webcentral.com.au 1300 10 11 12 2021 ANNUAL REPORT Webcentral Group Limited and its controlled entities 1 FOR THE 18 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 ABN: 21 073 716 793 Corporate Directory Directors Joseph Gangi (Non-Executive Chairman) Natalie Mactier (Non-Executive Director) Joseph Demase (Managing Director) Company Secretaries Glen Dymond Michael Wilton Registered Office and Principal Place of Business Level 7, 505 Little Collins Street Melbourne, VIC, 3000 Tel: 1300 638 734 Company Number ACN 073 716 793 Country of Incorporation Australia ASX Code: WCG Company Domicile and Legal Form Webcentral Group Limited is the parent entity and an Australian Company limited by shares Legal Advisors Cornwalls Level 10, 114 William Street Melbourne, VIC, 3000 Share Register Link Market Services Limited Tower 4, 727 Collins Street Melbourne, VIC, 3000 Auditors Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd Tower 5, 727 Collins Street Melbourne, VIC, 3000 Internet addresswww.webcentral.com.au Contents Corporate Directory 2 Chairman's Address 4 Managing Director's Operational Report 6 Our Brand & People 8 Directors' Report 21 Remuneration Report 31 Corporate Governance Statement 38 Auditors' Independence Declaration 43 Financial Statements ∙ Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 46 ∙ Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 48 ∙ Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 50 ∙ Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 51 ∙ Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 52 Directors Declaration 93 Independent Auditors' Report 94 Shareholder Information 98 2 3 Chairman's Address As Chairman of Webcentral Group (ASX:WCG), I am proud to present to you the Annual Report for Financial Year 2021. Since 5GN acquired a controlling interest in Webcentral in October 2020, the Company has experienced significant transformation of its' business, including restructuring several business units, streamlining service delivery, simplification of business processes and migration to modern technology platforms. Critically, several operational programs have now been implemented to ensure that the ongoing business transformation could deliver a more positive experience for customers in addition to an improved financial performance to grow shareholder value. I am very pleased to highlight that the successful delivery of these programs has been instrumental in Webcentral achieving significant business improvements in the second half of FY21. Accordingly, the Company has reported outstanding EBITDA performance with growth of 391% for the six-months ended 30 June 2021 compared to the prior comparative period and has stabilised revenue, achieving $78.3M for the group in the FY21 period. The active strategy to improve customer care has been delivered through the investment in our Australian based customer support teams, who have dramatically improved customer engagement and retention. Our customer Net Promoter Score (NPS) provides evidence of this improvement with end of year results of +12- the highest NPS in the company's history. The significant changes and improved organisational effectiveness have been driven by a dedicated and experienced executive team, strongly led by Managing Director, Joe Demase. The organisation is now operating within a cohesive, collaborative customer driven culture, which has been nurtured and reinforced through the ongoing communication of a clear strategic vision and purpose. Importantly, the Australian market conditions during FY21 have been severely impacted by the ongoing COVID pandemic. This has caused some purchase delays for Australian businesses as a result of fluctuating levels of confidence when considering investment in their online services. However, despite COVID impacts, we expect organic growth to resume in FY22 as customers respond favorably to the improvements in Webcentral service and support, in addition to the simplified offers which are now well supported by modernised e-commerce and technology platforms. Webcentral is now focused on achieving the strategic goals for the approaching financial year. Our Company will remain dedicated to improving and simplifying the service experience for our customers with sales and marketing resources continuing to target growth opportunities across the small and medium business segments. With operational stability now achieved in FY21, combined with modernised and simplified technology platforms and improved customer care, the outlook for Webcentral is exciting and positive. The Board very much looks forward to the talented staff continuing the transformation journey and guiding this Company to a stronger performance in FY22. On behalf of the Board, I am extremely grateful for the support of Webcentral and 5GN shareholders, customers, suppliers and business partners and would also like to thank our Managing Director, staff and executives for their commitment to achieving ongoing operational and financial improvements during a challenging FY21. Yours sincerely, Joe Gangi Chairman "With operational stability now achieved in FY21, combined with modernized and simplified technology platforms and improved customer care, the outlook for Webcentral is exciting and positive" 4 5 "As an Australian business we are continuing to invest in Australian resources Managing Director's Report and technology and to support Australian organisations." 6 In the first year as Managing Director of Webcentral Limited (ASX:WCG), I am proud to present our Annual Report on the business operations for Financial Year 2021. This has been an incredibly important year for Webcentral. A year where the business has embraced the acquisition and majority shareholding by 5G Networks (ASX:5GN) in a period heavily impacted by the effects of COVID-19. The change in ownership has reset the strategic direction of Webcentral and enabled the implementation of several business transformation programs to improve the financial and operational performance of the business. The strategic programs are critical to our ongoing success and will underpin the sustained achievement of profitable revenue growth. They have also been instrumental in reinforcing and redefining our strategic purpose, whilst strengthening the organisational commitment to our core values. As a result, we have quickly progressed to become a very different organisation. Our business is much simpler. We have improved the support and sales experience for our customers, invested in the growth of our Australian based customer care teams and overall have become more customer focused. Accordingly, the financial performance throughout the second half of FY21 demonstrated sustained improvement. Since December 2020, we have lifted profitability performance to achieve underlying EBITDA growth of 391% for the six-months ended 30 June 2021. The significant improvement of EBITDA was attained though diligent and tight cost management, and our refocus on more effective service delivery. Operating cash flow was strong in the six-months ended 30 June 2021, with underlying operating cash flows of $7.3M. Additionally, the organisation has worked tirelessly to arrest and stabilise the average monthly revenue decline to record $78.3M for the reporting period. Through our operational improvement programs, I am excited to highlight that our customer satisfaction ratings have dramatically improved throughout the year. We are now achieving the highest recorded scores for the company since being established in 1996. The customers contacting our Care team have recorded the most significant improvement. In June 2021, 93% of customers contacting our care teams were satisfied with their level of service. This improvement was enabled by the rapid growth of our onshore support teams, where Webcentral committed significant investment. Since December 2020, we have now introduced over 50 new support staff to our customer care teams across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. By simplifying and bundling our products to meet market requirements, our customers are more comfortable in selecting products through our sales channels. Importantly, 92% of customers are now satisfied after making their first purchase through our online shopping cart, and 95% report being satisfied after speaking to a member of the offline sales team. In conclusion, I am very excited about the future for Webcentral and the future merging with 5G Networks. Our Board, executive team, and people are committed to delivering and executing our strategy to drive continued growth and deliver improvements for customers, in addition to creating improved shareholder value in the years to come. I would like to thank our employees for all their hard work in difficult circumstances, and our shareholders who continue to back our strategy and enjoy the exciting ride we are on. Yours sincerely, Joe Demase Managing Director 7 Attachments Original document

