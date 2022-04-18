Arqit Quantum : Comment On Press

Comment on Press

London, UK - 18 April 2022 - Arqit Quantum Inc. ("Arqit"), a global leader in quantum encryption technology, notes the article in today's Wall Street Journal which seems to be based on little more than the unsubstantiated and out of date comments of two long departed and disgruntled former employees. We were disappointed that the WSJ failed to make reference to the numerous positive announcements made by the company in recent months or other data shared with them. For example the article criticizes a technology category ("QKD") that Arqit does not even sell, as it in fact notes in its own article. The Wall Street Journal story was comprehensively and categorically rebutted with verified evidence offered. When considering the efficacy and relevance of its products, Arqit is content to let its customers and results do the talking and looks forward to its forthcoming results announcement in May.

Media relations enquiries: Arqit: contactus@arqit.uk

FTI Consulting: scarqit@fticonsulting.com

Investor relations enquiries:

Arqit: E: investorrelations@arqit.uk Gateway: arqit@gatewayir.com

Registered number: 10544841. Registered Office: 11 Bressenden Place London SW1E 5BY | Proprietary and Confidential

