    ARQQ   KYG0567U1013

ARQIT QUANTUM INC.

(ARQQ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/18 01:34:43 pm EDT
12.02 USD   -20.19%
Arqit Quantum : Comment On Press

04/18/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
Comment on Press

London, UK - 18 April 2022 - Arqit Quantum Inc. ("Arqit"), a global leader in quantum encryption technology, notes the article in today's Wall Street Journal which seems to be based on little more than the unsubstantiated and out of date comments of two long departed and disgruntled former employees. We were disappointed that the WSJ failed to make reference to the numerous positive announcements made by the company in recent months or other data shared with them. For example the article criticizes a technology category ("QKD") that Arqit does not even sell, as it in fact notes in its own article. The Wall Street Journal story was comprehensively and categorically rebutted with verified evidence offered. When considering the efficacy and relevance of its products, Arqit is content to let its customers and results do the talking and looks forward to its forthcoming results announcement in May.

Media relations enquiries: Arqit: contactus@arqit.uk

FTI Consulting: scarqit@fticonsulting.com

Investor relations enquiries:

Arqit: E: investorrelations@arqit.uk Gateway: arqit@gatewayir.com

Registered number: 10544841. Registered Office: 11 Bressenden Place London SW1E 5BY | Proprietary and Confidential

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Arqit's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Arqit's control. Forward-looking statements

in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Arqit to predict these events or how they may affect it. Except as required by law, Arqit does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date this communication is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this communication may not occur. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect Arqit's future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in

this release include, but are not limited to: (i) risks that the business combination disrupts Arqit's current plans and operations, (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be

instituted against the Arqit related to the business combination, (iii) the ability to maintain the listing of Arqit's securities on a national securities exchange, (iv) changes in the competitive

and regulated industries in which Arqit operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Arqit's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the potential inability of Arqit to convert its pipeline or orders in backlog into revenue, (vii) the potential inability of Arqit to successfully deliver its operational technology which is still in development, (viii) the risk of interruption or failure of Arqit's information technology and communications system, (ix) the enforceability of Arqit's intellectual property, and (x) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Arqit's annual

report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 16, 2021 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. While the list of factors discussed above and the list of factors presented in the final prospectus are considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements.

Registered number: 10544841. Registered Office: 11 Bressenden Place London SW1E 5BY | Proprietary and Confidential

Disclaimer

Arqit Quantum Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 17:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARQIT QUANTUM INC.
03/20ARQIT QUANTUM INC.(NASDAQCM : ARQQ) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
03/14Arqit Quantum Shares Soar Amid Elevated Volume
MT
03/14ARQIT QUANTUM : Boon Hui Khoo to join Arqit as advisor
PU
02/04Arqit Quantum, US Air Force Collaborating on Exploring Potential Use of QuantumCloud Pl..
MT
02/04Arqit signs a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with United States..
AQ
02/04Arqit Limited Signs A Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with United States..
CI
01/26Arqit Selected by UK Agency for 5G Security Project
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32,0 M - -
Net income 2022 3,00 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 678x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 808 M 1 808 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 56,5x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 17,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David John Williams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nick Pointon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David James Bestwick Chief Technology Officer
Peter Rochelle Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Charles Chandler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARQIT QUANTUM INC.-37.12%1 808
AVAST PLC-9.75%7 450
KNOWBE4, INC.3.71%4 159
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-28.51%3 862
DARKTRACE PLC-13.16%3 080
MAGNET FORENSICS INC.-19.14%860