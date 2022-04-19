Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arqit Quantum Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARQQ   KYG0567U1013

ARQIT QUANTUM INC.

(ARQQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/19 11:15:13 am EDT
10.54 USD   -15.61%
11:03aINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Arqit Quantum Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:31aArqit Releases Post Quantum Encryption Mythbuster
GL
04/18INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Arqit Quantum Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Arqit Quantum Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/19/2022 | 11:03am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Arqit Quantum Inc. (“Arqit” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ARQQ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Arqit is the subject of an article published by the Wall Street Journal on April 18, 2022, titled: “British Encryption Startup Arqit Overstates Its Prospects, Former Staff and Others Say.” According to the report, “The people familiar with the matter said that the bulk of the company’s committed revenue isn’t from selling its product and that at its public launch, the company had little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system. Several clients the company lists—including a number of British government agencies—are simply giving Arqit research grants, nonbinding memorandums of understanding or research agreements that come with no funding, not contracts for its encryption product, they said.” Based on this report, shares of Arqit fell by more than 19% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ARQIT QUANTUM INC.
11:03aINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Arqit Quantum Inc. wi..
BU
10:31aArqit Releases Post Quantum Encryption Mythbuster
GL
04/18INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Arqit Quantum Inc. with ..
BU
04/18ARQIT QUANTUM : Comment On Press
PU
04/12Arqit Joins UK MOD's Connectivity of Disparate Remote Autonomous Systems Framework
AQ
04/12Arqit Joins UK MOD’s Connectivity of Disparate Remote Autonomous Systems Framework
CI
03/20ARQIT QUANTUM INC.(NASDAQCM : ARQQ) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
03/14Arqit Quantum Shares Soar Amid Elevated Volume
MT
03/14ARQIT QUANTUM : Boon Hui Khoo to join Arqit as advisor
PU
02/04Arqit Quantum, US Air Force Collaborating on Exploring Potential Use of QuantumCloud Pl..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32,0 M - -
Net income 2022 3,00 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 563x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 500 M 1 500 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 46,9x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 17,7%
Chart ARQIT QUANTUM INC.
Duration : Period :
Arqit Quantum Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARQIT QUANTUM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 12,49 $
Average target price 37,50 $
Spread / Average Target 200%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Williams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nick Pointon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David James Bestwick Chief Technology Officer
Peter Rochelle Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Charles Chandler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARQIT QUANTUM INC.-47.85%1 500
AVAST PLC-9.75%7 428
KNOWBE4, INC.2.01%4 091
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-28.51%3 749
DARKTRACE PLC-13.16%3 070
MAGNET FORENSICS INC.-21.93%831