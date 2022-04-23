Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arqit Quantum Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARQQ   KYG0567U1013

ARQIT QUANTUM INC.

(ARQQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ, ARQQW) on Behalf of Investors

04/23/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Arqit Quantum Inc. (“Arqit” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARQQ, ARQQW) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 18, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that Arqit’s encryption technology “might never apply beyond niche uses,” and that, when the Company went public, Arqit had “little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system,” citing individuals familiar with the matter.

On this news, Arqit’s share price fell $2.57, or 17.1%, to close at $12.49 per share on April 18, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Arqit securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ARQIT QUANTUM INC.
01:01pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQ..
BU
04/22GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquis..
PR
04/22INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Arqit Quant..
BU
04/21INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Arqit Quantum I..
BU
04/20Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
04/20ARQQ INVESTIGATION ALERT : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Investigation into A..
BU
04/20EQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus..
BU
04/20The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ, A..
BU
04/20Arqit Quantum Shares Extend Decline Into Third Consecutive Session
MT
04/20ARQIT QUANTUM : Comment on Press
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32,0 M - -
Net income 2022 3,00 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 354x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 943 M 943 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 29,5x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 17,7%
Chart ARQIT QUANTUM INC.
Duration : Period :
Arqit Quantum Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARQIT QUANTUM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7,85 $
Average target price 37,50 $
Spread / Average Target 378%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Williams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nick Pointon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David James Bestwick Chief Technology Officer
Peter Rochelle Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Charles Chandler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARQIT QUANTUM INC.-67.22%943
AVAST PLC-8.30%7 446
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-50.10%6 093
KNOWBE4, INC.1.70%4 078
DARKTRACE PLC1.00%3 523
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-34.43%3 490