Arras Group SpA is an Italy-based holding Company engaged in the Real Estate industry. The Company is a real estate development company of second homes that has always operated in the Italian region of Sardinia. The Arras Group manages the entire real estate development process, including the land selection phase, management of the processes for obtaining the local permissions and authorizations, design, sale, and financial enhancement of the housing projects/proposals. The Firm also deals with the construction phase, which it contracts out to selected third-party companies. The Arras Group directly handles the processes and negotiations for the acquisition of real estate assets, preparing the financial analyses of the development project itself. Moreover, the Company manages project, urban planning and permitting development.