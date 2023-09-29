September 29, 2023 at 11:42 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Arras Group Spa reported Friday that it closed the first half of the year with a loss of EUR900,000 from a loss of EUR300,000 in the same period last year.

As of June 30, production value stood at EUR1.5 million from EUR100,000 in the first half of 2022.

Ebitda is negative EUR800,000 from negative EUR200,000 as of June 30, 2022.

Net financial position is EUR500,000 improving from a negative EUR300,000 as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Arras Group on Friday closed flat at EUR0.99 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

