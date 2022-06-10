Array : Correction the Table 3 of the Company's financial statement for the first quarter of 2022 and iXBRL reporting information

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/10 2.Company name: Array Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:Correction of the account misplacement of No. 1 in Table 3 of the Company's 2022 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Statement 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Account of No. 1 in Table 3 /Intercompany relationships and significant intercompany transactions 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:Other Payable /P33 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:Other Receivable/P33 9.Countermeasures:Re-upload information to Market Observation Post System after correction 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The correction does't affect the company's profit and loss and net worth.