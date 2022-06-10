Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Array Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3664   KYG0550W1069

ARRAY NETWORKS, INC.

(3664)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-06
10.35 TWD   +2.99%
03:22aARRAY : Correction the Table 3 of the Company's financial statement for the first quarter of 2022 and iXBRL reporting information
PU
06/01ARRAY : Announcement the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders'Meeting resolved to release directors from non-competition restrictions
PU
06/01ARRAY : Announcement of members for the Remuneration Committee of the Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Array : Correction the Table 3 of the Company's financial statement for the first quarter of 2022 and iXBRL reporting information

06/10/2022 | 03:22am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Array Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 15:06:55
Subject 
 Correction the Table 3 of the Company's
financial statement for the first quarter of 2022
and iXBRL reporting information
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/10
2.Company name: Array Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head
  office" or  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Correction of the account misplacement of No. 1 in
Table 3 of the Company's 2022 First Quarter Consolidated Financial
Statement
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Account of No. 1 in Table 3
/Intercompany relationships and significant intercompany transactions
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:Other Payable /P33
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:Other Receivable/P33
9.Countermeasures:Re-upload information to Market Observation Post System
after correction
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The correction does't affect the company's profit
and loss and net worth.

Disclaimer

Array Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 433 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net income 2021 -95,6 M -3,24 M -3,24 M
Net cash 2021 311 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 494 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 357
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart ARRAY NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Array Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Zhao Chairman, President, CEO & Director
Sameena Ahmed Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Chih Hung Hsieh Independent Director
William P. Fuller Director
Teng-Yue Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRAY NETWORKS, INC.12.62%17
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-14.04%4 320
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-6.41%1 918
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.08%1 746
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.-36.24%1 310
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-1.57%919