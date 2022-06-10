Array : Correction the Table 3 of the Company's financial statement for the first quarter of 2022 and iXBRL reporting information
Provided by: Array Inc.
Correction the Table 3 of the Company's
financial statement for the first quarter of 2022
and iXBRL reporting information
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/10
2.Company name: Array Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head
office" or "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Correction of the account misplacement of No. 1 in
Table 3 of the Company's 2022 First Quarter Consolidated Financial
Statement
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Account of No. 1 in Table 3
/Intercompany relationships and significant intercompany transactions
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:Other Payable /P33
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:Other Receivable/P33
9.Countermeasures:Re-upload information to Market Observation Post System
after correction
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The correction does't affect the company's profit
and loss and net worth.