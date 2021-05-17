ARRY INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Array Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Array Technologies, Inc. ("Array" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARRY) from October 14, 2020 through May 11, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business. Specifically, Defendants' public offering materials failed to adequately disclose the then-existing rise of costs related to certain supplies such as steel, as well as the Company's freight costs and that these were likely to have, and were having, an adverse effect on the Company's business and operations. The complaint also alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements in press releases and conference calls because defendants omitted and otherwise failed to disclose that dating back to Q1 2020, prices of certain commodities such as steel were increasing dramatically, and that Array was facing increasing freight costs, and as a result of the foregoing, the Company's positive statements about its business and operations lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 11, 2021, after the close of trading, Array shocked the market by reporting lower revenues year-over-year and lower margins as a result of increased steel and shipping costs in a press release and a Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Array also announced that Peter Jonna had resigned from the Board of Directors effective May 10, 2021.

On this news, Array's stock price dropped $11.49 per share to close at $13.46 on May 12, 2021 on unusually high trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 13, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

