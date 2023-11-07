Array Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Array Technologies, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 350.44 million compared to USD 515.02 million a year ago. Net income was USD 23.21 million compared to USD 40.64 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.07 compared to USD 0.19 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.07 compared to USD 0.19 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was USD 1,234.94 million compared to USD 1,235.48 million a year ago. Net income was USD 114.15 million compared to USD 9.68 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.5 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.18 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.5 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.18 a year ago.