    ARRY   US04271T1007

ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(ARRY)
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Array Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/18/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Array Technologies, Inc. (“Array” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ARRY) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s October 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"), or to the Company’s December 2020 offering (the “December 2020 SPO”), or to the Company’s March 2021 offering (the “March 2021 SPO”), or between October 14, 2020, and May 11, 2021 both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 13, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Array failed to disclose that it was facing increasing costs for commodities such as steel as early as Q1 2020. At the same time, the Company was facing increasing freight costs and other deteriorating business conditions. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Array, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 998 M - -
Net income 2021 6,66 M - -
Net Debt 2021 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 162x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 810 M 1 810 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 387
Free-Float 88,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James M. Fusaro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nipul M. Patel Chief Financial Officer
J. Bradford Forth Chairman
Jovan Kangrga Chief Information Officer
Lucas D. Creasy Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-66.97%1 810
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-19.39%21 050
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.20.03%19 597
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-39.46%13 317
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-27.67%7 607
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-18.91%5 008