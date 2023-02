Arribatec : Minutes EMG

Office translation. In case of discrepancy between the Norwegian language original text and the English language translation, the Norwegian text shall prevail.

MINUTES FROM

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

IN

ARRIBATEC GROUP ASA

(reg.nr. 979 867 654)

The extraordinary meeting of Arribatec Group ASA (the "Company") was held on 22 February 2023 at 10:00 hours (CET) at the premises of the law firm Schjødt, at Tordenskiolds gate 12, 0160 Oslo, Norway.

1. Opening of the meeting and registration of participating shareholders

Attorney Thomas Aanmoen opened the meeting.

Present were in total 218 230 445 shares, including 10 860 620 shares represented by proxy. Thus, approximately 31.6% of the Company's total share capital was represented at the general meeting.

2. Election of chair of the meeting and a person to co-sign the minutes

The following resolution was passed:

"Thomas Aanmoen is elected to chair the meeting. Bente Brocks is elected to co-sign the minutes."

3. Approval of notice and agenda

There were no objections to the notice and the agenda, and the following resolution was passed:

"The notice of and agenda for the meeting are approved."

4. Share consolidation (Reversed split of the Company's shares)

The Board's proposal for resolution was discussed. The following resolution was passed, consistent with the Board's proposal:

1. "The Company's shares are consolidated (reverse split) in the ratio of 10:1, whereby 10 existing shares, each with a nominal value of NOKK 0.28, shall be