Join us on November 2nd, when CEO of Arribatec Group, Geir Johansen, presents the financial results from the second quarter of 2023.

The presentation will be published here at 9:00 AM CET and you can always come back here to watch the presentation at a later point. The Q3 report and presentation will become available on Oslo Børs and on our investor page the same day:

arribatec.com/investors/financial

For additional information, please contact:

Geir Johansen

CEO of Arribatec Group ASA

+47 47 71 04 51

ir@arribatec.com