    ARR   NO0003108102

ARRIBATEC SOLUTIONS ASA

(ARR)
End-of-day quote Oslo Bors  -  2023-02-07
0.4075 NOK   +2.13%
07:41aArribatec : Q4 2022
PU
02/01Arribatec : Egm 2023 notice
PU
02/01Arribatec Group Asa : Calling notice for extraordinary general meeting
AQ
Arribatec : Q4 2022

02/09/2023 | 07:41am EST
Join us on February 14, when CEO of Arribatec Group, Geir Johansen, presents the financial results from the fourth quarter of 2022.

The presentation will be published here at approx. 9:00 AM CET and you can always come back here to watch the presentation at a later point. The Q4 report and presentation will become available on Oslo Børs and on our investor page the same day:

arribatec.com/investor/financial

For additional information, please contact:

Geir Johansen

CEO of Arribatec Group ASA
+47 47 71 04 51
ir@arribatec.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Arribatec Solutions ASA published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 12:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
