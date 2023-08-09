Arribatec Group ASA is a Norway-based software and consulting company. It is a global provider of digital business solutions supporting customers in gaining competitive advantage through use of IT. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries (the Group) are to be a software and consulting company. The Company serves more than 900 entities spread over 20 countries and various industries, both in the private and public sector. The Company's activities are divided into business areas: Business services is focusing on Enterprise resource planning (ERP), Business intelligence and analytics, Devops, integrations and research management; EA & BPM provides Enterprise Architecture and Business Process Management; Cloud provides Cloud solutions; Hospitality delivers a various of different solutions within self-check-in, check-out, housekeeping management and Marine is the Business Unit of Arribatec Group focusing on the Maritime sector.

Sector Business Support Services